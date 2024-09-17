Houston Grand Opera Presents Mo Willems’s Bite-Sized Operas!

October 8 through 10 at Miller Outdoor Theatre

HGO invites Houston students and families to the park for double bill of operas based on two children’s books by bestselling author Mo Willems

What: Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present Mo Willems’s Bite-Sized Operas!, part of its Opera to Go! series for students and families, from Tuesday through Thursday, October 8 through 10, at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Running in one evening and two daytime performances, all presented for free, this special double bill is presented as a bilingual English and Spanish edition.

Audiences at Miller Outdoor Theatre will enjoy two operatic works, both based on children’s books by bestselling, Emmy Award-winning author Mo Willems and featuring music by Grammy Award-nominated composer Carlos Simon. Slopera! shares the story of Piggie and Elephant, two best friends who learn to appreciate one another’s differences. Don’t Let the Pigeon Sing up Late!, starring The Pigeon and companions A Pigeon and Ima Pigeon, recounts The Pigeon’s losing battle against bedtime.

In addition to the fall performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre, Mo Willems’s Bite-Sized Operas! will be on tour throughout HGO’s 2024-25 season as part of the company’s Opera to Go! program, which offers fully-staged, high-energy, 45-minute operas at schools and community venues all over greater Houston and throughout Texas. To learn more about Opera to Go!, please contact HGO at OperaToGo@HGO.org or 713-546-0245.

When: Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 11 a.m.

Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr.

Tariff: These performances are non-ticketed. No tickets are necessary; no reservations can be made. As a courtesy to Miller Outdoor Theatre, please fill out the school group attendance form here.

School groups can learn more about visiting Miller Outdoor Theatre here.

Link to photos that can be used with coverage of Mo Willems’s Bite-Sized Operas! can be found here. Credits are courtesy of Houston Grand Opera unless otherwise indicated.

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (76 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering Community and Learning initiative has served as a model for other arts organizations. The company invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.