Girl Scout receives award for quick action in saving toddler

It happened so quickly that Isabelle didn’t have time to think. She heard someone splashing about in her family’s swimming pool, then turned to see her 2-year-old cousin floundering. Isabelle instinctively jumped into the pool to pull the toddler to safety.

The Junior Girl Scout recently received the Girl Scout Lifesaving Award for her courageous actions. Our council will recognize her efforts during an award ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m., at the Program Place for Girls. The event is open to family and friends.

The terrifying incident happened on a hot, sunny day in May during Isabelle’s 10th birthday party. Family and friends had come to her family’s Katy home for the celebration. Isabelle says she was happy and having fun with her friends as they played the pinata game. The younger children hit the pinata first, then passed the stick to the older ones.

Isabelle recalls her cousin, Giovanna, striking the pinata and leaving the line. Isabella hit the pinata next and returned to the line for another swing. No one was swimming, so when Isabelle heard the water splash, it caught her attention.

“I heard someone jump into the pool. I looked and saw Giovanna in the water,” Isabelle said. “Without thinking, I jumped into the water after her because I knew she needed help.”

Giovanna had jumped in the pool without the support of a puddle jumper. One of Isabelle’s troop leaders, Barbara Temple, helped Isabelle pull the toddler out of the pool. “The little girl could have drowned had Isabelle not been so quick to jump in after her,” Temple said. “Isabelle jumped in and grabbed the girl around the chest under her arms and pulled her up to the surface.”

Isabelle was unflappable throughout it all. “She saw it as no big deal,” said her mother, Zehra Carrasco. “I was shocked and crying. She was like it’s just another day.”

Her mother says she regularly receives messages from troop leaders and Community Leader Team members praising Isabelle for her helpfulness and sense of responsibility to others. Isabelle says the Girl Scout Law teaches girls how to be friendly, helpful, courageous, and strong, and on that day, she believes she exhibited all those traits to save her cousin.

Dear Isabelle,

On behalf of the entire Girl Scout Movement, I want to congratulate you for earning one of the highest honors in Girl Scouting: The Medal of Honor.

Through your willingness to take decisive action in the midst of an emergency, you have not only attempted to save a life but also served as an example for all Girl Scouts. I commend you for your heroism and quick thinking.

As you know well, at Girl Scouts, we strive to help girls develop the skills to improve their own lives and the world around them. You are a testament to the highest principles of the Girl Scout Promise and Law and embody what it means to be a girl of courage, confidence, and character who makes the world a better place.

The Medal of Honor pin is worn on the insignia sash or vest below the membership stars to the right or left of the Bridging patch, or on the right side of the uniform, level with the Girl Scout membership pin.

As our founder Juliette Gordon Low once said: “Scouting rises within you and inspires you to put forth your best.” Your actions reflect the truth of Juliette’s words and you have made all of us very proud.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Chief Executive Officer Girl Scouts of the USA

Temple, Barbara – Witness Statement of May 26, 2024

I witnessed Isabelle jump into the pool to rescue a little girl who had jumped into the pool without her swim support of a puddle jumper on. This happened during Isabelle’s swimming birthday party. The little girl could have drowned had Isabelle not been so quick to jump in after her. Isabelle jumped in and grabbed the girl around the chest under her arms and pulled her up to the surface. I then got up and went to help Isabelle get the girl out of the pool. Isabelle showed very good judgement in quickly realizing what was happening by jumping right in. The weather was sunny and clear that afternoon.

There were no effects of the rescue by either Isabelle or the little girl since Isabelle was so quick to jump in.

My name is Isabelle Carrasco and I am going to be a second year Junior this upcoming year. For my 10th birthday, we had a birthday party at our house, in our pool. We had many friends and family come to the party. During the party, we did a pinata. During the pinata, we give all the kids a chance to hit the pinata, starting with the youngest. My cousin, Giovanna, had her turn and then left the line. She was two years old at the time and didn’t know how to swim. After my turn, I got back in line and then heard someone jump into the pool. I looked and saw Giovanna in the water. I jumped in after her without thinking and pulled her up from the water. Once I had her, Mrs. Barbara (one of my troop leaders) helped me to get her out of the water. Without thinking of my own safety, I jumped into the water after her, because I knew she needed help. From the Girl Scout Law, we are taught to be friendly and helpful and courageous and strong, which I feel that I was.

