DPS Offers Saturday Driver License Appointments in September

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is adding Saturday appointments at select driver license offices statewide through the end of September.

Participating offices—located in all regions of Texas—will be open for half days each Saturday through the end of the month to serve additional customers needing driver license or identification card renewal or replacement services by appointment only. Appointments for new Texas resident driver license and identification card services may also be available depending on location.

Saturday appointments are available on Sept. 21 and 28, and customers can book them now online here.

You can find additional information about DPS driver license services, including what to bring to your upcoming appointment, here.