Alley Theatre Announces Resident Acting Company Casting for its 2024-25 Season

The Season Features Classic Works, World Premiere Plays, and Lots of Laughter

HOUSTON, TX – Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose announces the Resident Acting Company casting for its 2024-25 Season.

“I’m extremely proud that Alley Theatre has the last remaining full-time, year-round, salaried Resident Acting Company in the country,” shares Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “Every great period of theatre history was centered on theatres with acting companies: Shakespeare’s company at The Globe, Moliere’s Company at the Comédie-Française, and The Group Theatre here in the U.S. When I was growing up, I was in awe of the resident companies of the Guthrie Theatre and Trinity Rep. In a world where movie stars tend to play themselves in project after project, going to the theatre and watching a company member transform into a completely different character than they played the month before is really magical and lets us wonder at the power of acting. In addition to the talent these actors were born with, they have a wealth of experience to draw from that makes them really, really good. They are experts in their craft and it is always fun to watch experts doing what they do best.”

Alley Theatre’s Resident Acting Company is a cornerstone of the Alley’s artistic identity. Comprised of eight actors, the company brings a unique and vital element to the Alley’s productions. They are not just performers; they are the heart and soul of the Alley. Resident acting companies are exceptionally rare in modern theatre.

The 2024-25 Resident Acting Company includes Elizabeth Bunch, Michelle Elaine, Dylan Godwin, Chris Hutchison, Melissa Molano, David Rainey, Christopher Salazar, and Todd Waite.

2024-25 Season

A Christmas Carol

From the novella by Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Rob Melrose

Remount directed by Amber D. Gray

Nov. 15 – Dec. 29, 2024

Houston’s Holiday Tradition!

Rediscover the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation as he encounters the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Be transported into Victorian England with dazzling costumes and stunning sets. Join us for a Dickensian celebration of love, redemption, and the true spirit of Christmas!

The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Michelle Elaine as Mrs. Fezziwig, Dylan Godwin as Bob Cratchit, Chris Hutchison as Marley, Melissa Molano as Belle, David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge, Christopher Salazar as Fred, and Todd Waite as Mr. Fezziwig.



Seared

By Theresa Rebeck

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

Feb. 7 – Mar. 2, 2025

Bold Flavors, Sharper Words

Indulge your senses in this spicy comedy of culinary chaos and artistic vision that clashes with the hard realities of business. When a seasoned restaurant consultant joins and adds fuel to the fire it ignites a battle that will leave you craving for more. You will be up close to the action as the Neuhaus Theatre is transformed into the intimate kitchen of a restaurant.

The cast includes Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Emily, Chris Hutchison as Mike, and Christopher Salazar as Harry.

The Glass Menagerie

By Tennessee Williams

Directed by Rob Melrose

Feb. 21 – Mar. 16, 2025

Fragile Dreams, Faded Realities

Williams’ American classic follows a family caught by dreams and delusion. Amanda, a faded Southern belle, yearns for a better life for her children. Her daughter Laura, however, would rather spend time alone with her collection of delicate glass animals, while her restless son, Tom, longs to escape the monotony of his current life. This memory play asks us to explore the delicate nature of human connections.

The cast includes Dylan Godwin as Tom and Melissa Molano as Laura.

Ken Ludwig’s

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Directed by Eleanor Holdridge

Apr. 4 – Apr. 27, 2025

A Playful Twist on a Classic Tale

Embark on a thrilling adventure with Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they unravel the mystery of the Baskervilles with wit, charm, and suspense. Todd Waite’s Sherlock brings humor to the classic who-done-it in this madcap mystery. Join them on a journey through the foggy moors of Devonshire, where every clue and twists keep you guessing until the final curtain call.

The cast includes Elizabeth Bunch as Actress 1, Dylan Godwin as Actor 2, Christopher Salazar as Doctor Watson, and Todd Waite as Sherlock Holmes.

Primary Trust

By Eboni Booth

Directed by Niegel Smith

May 2 – May 25, 2025

Discovering Life between Imagination and Reality

Experience the tender journey of old friends Kenneth and Bert as they sip on mai tais at the local tiki bar. When Kenneth’s longtime job ends, he is forced to push past his boundaries and reconcile with his past. Witness the intimate moments as you are drawn into a world where every choice matters and every connection holds the power to change lives.

The cast includes Michelle Elaine as Corrina/ Wally’s Waiter/ Bank Customers, Chris Hutchison as Clay/ Sam/ Le Pousselet Bartender, and David Rainey as Bert.

Noël Coward’s

Private Lives

Directed by KJ Sanchez

May 23 – June 15, 2025

Step into a tempestuous world where love and laughter collide in unexpected ways! When divorced couple Elyot and Amanda accidentally find themselves honeymooning with their new spouses in adjacent rooms, sparks fly and tempers flare in a whirlwind of passion and humor. Director KJ Sanchez brings a fresh twist to Coward’s timeless comedy, transporting you from 1930s Argentina to Uruguay. Don’t miss this witty and charming production!

The cast includes Melissa Molano as Amanda Prynne.

Season and Single Tickets are available at alleytheatre.org

ADDITIONAL CASTING: All other casting will be announced at a later date.

SEASON SPONSOR: Alley Theatre is supported by the 2024-25 Season sponsor United Airlines, the official airline of the Alley Theatre, and Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites Downtown Houston, the official hotels of Alley Theatre.

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and 350 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.