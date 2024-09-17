A Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County is Closed Until Further Notice

AUSTIN – Effective immediately, a Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County is temporarily closed until further notice.

Center location:

Pasadena Convention Center

7902 Fairmont Parkway

Pasadena, TX 77507

To find a center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc.

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday, closed Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26–June 5 storms and flooding.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube .