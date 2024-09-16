Youngblood Elementary Student Holden Dunlap Named To Prestigious Math Program

KATY, TX [September 16, 2024] – Youngblood Elementary fifth-grade student Holden Dunlap has been named to the inaugural cohort of the National Math Stars, a program designed for young exceptionally gifted math students. The program provides a decade of intensive support and enrichment, including advanced coursework, mentorship, summer experiences, and family advising.

Only 61 students were chosen from the more than 1,300 applications received from across the state.

Holden has participated in math competition since he was in first grade, and last year, he ranked in the top 20 nationally in his grade level. He loves math because it touches nearly every part of life, and he appreciates how those parts fit together.

“We look forward to watching Holden’s passion for learning and enthusiasm for math continue to grow, and we are excited to be part of a supportive community that will help him explore, engage and be challenged,” said Maria and Larry Dunlap, Holden’s parents.

Holden is a GT student at Youngblood, and he enjoys singing, acting, writing, drawing, swimming, robotics and graphic novels. He hopes to be an astronaut because of his passionate love for space.