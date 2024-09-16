The Children’s Assessment Center Hosts  4th Annual Spirit of Fall Sporting Clay Tournament  Presented by Gordy & Sons Outfitters

Event raised critical funds to support child victims of sexual abuse

HOUSTON, TX (September 16, 2024) – On Friday, September 6, The Children’s Assessment Center (The CAC) hosted its 4th Annual Spirit of Fall Sporting Clay Tournament presented by Gordy & Sons Outfitters. Supporters of The CAC gathered at Greater Houston Sports Club for a fun-filled day focused on generosity and friendly competition on a challenging 12-station course!

The Fall Sporting Clay Tournament offered donors an uplifting way to support child victims of sexual abuse. The tournament began with 20 teams participating in a round of team flurries and a welcome by The CAC’s Executive Director, Kerry McCracken. Following the welcome, the program included a moving story by guest speaker and survivor Courtney Litvak. Courtney spoke to guests about her personal healing journey and The CAC’s impactful work in the community. After the tournament concluded and winners were announced, attendees enjoyed lunch from A-Que Listers BBQ, had an opportunity to purchase gun squares and participate in the tournament’s raffle.

Funds raised at this event will support essential programs that The CAC offers, such as forensic interviews, medical services and mental health services that are critical to the hope and healing of young victims of sexual abuse in Harris County.

Winners from the tournament included:

Top Team – Team Wells/Nasser: Thomas Nasser and Ken Wells

2nd Place Team – Team Noblecorp: Dale Bradford, David Heximer, Greg Stacks and Jeff Kessler

3rd Place Team – Team Webb: Jason Webb, Garth Pulkkinen, Chris Dixon and Tim Wootan

Men’s HOA (Highest Over All) – Thomas Nasser

Women’s HOA (Highest Over All) – Katherine Parsley

Team Flurry Winners – Team DeSimone: Ben Kleiner, Hugo Lozano, Matt Henderson and Tommy Edwards

Gordy & Sons Outfitters was this year’s presenting sponsor. Other sponsors included DeSimone Consulting Engineering, EOG Resources, Vitol and My TX Ranch.

To learn more about The Children’s Assessment Center, please visit www.cachouston.org. For media inquiries, please contact Lauren Santerre at lauren@likemindstalk.com.

PHOTOS

Please click here. Credit: Daniel Ortiz

ABOUT THE CHILDREN’S ASSESSMENT CENTER

The Children’s Assessment Center (The CAC) provides a safe haven to sexually abused children and their families – a place where they can receive the kind of care and treatment they so richly deserve. We employ an extraordinarily effective multidisciplinary team approach in the prevention, assessment, investigation, referral for prosecution, and treatment of child sexual abuse. Our goal is to promote the complete healing of child victims of sexual abuse and their families.