Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Increase Pensions for Medal of Honor Veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, filed the Monetary Enhancement for Distinguished Active Legends (MEDAL) Act. The MEDAL Act increase the monthly pension for living Medal of Honor recipients to $100,000 annually. The Medal of Honor is the United States’ highest military decoration. There are only 61 living recipients.

About the legislation, Sen. Cruz said, “Our Medal of Honor recipients are true heroes whose acts of valor inspire and humble us. Our nation owes an unpayable debt to our Medal of Honor recipients. I am proud to lead the charge in ensuring that our nation supports them in return. The Senate should expeditiously take up and pass this legislation.”

Reps. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.-1) and Troy Nehls (R-Texas-22) filed bipartisan companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

BACKGROUND

On April 27, 1916, Congress passed legislation to create the Army and Navy Medal of Honor Roll and entitled Medal of Honor recipients to a special pension of $10 per month for life.The current base rate is $1,489.73 per month plus cost of living adjustments. Eligibility for this pension is based solely on receipt of the Medal of Honor. Receipt of this special pension does not reduce any other benefits under U.S. law. The program is significantly smaller than the Veterans Pension and Survivors Pension programs, as there are only 61 living Medal of Honor recipients.