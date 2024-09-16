LIBRARY HOSTS RUBBER-DUCK “COSPLAY” CONTEST FOR TEENS

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will host a “Rubber-Duck ‘Cosplay’ for Teens” event on Tuesday, October 1, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Multipurpose Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy. The public will have an opportunity to vote on their favorite duck throughout the month!

Using craft materials and rubber ducks supplied by the library, teens will decorate a duck based on their favorite fandom or character, or they can create an original design.

The ducks will be displayed in the library, where visitors can vote on their favorite between October 2 and November 5. Winners will be announced on November 8.

Contestants may pick up their decorated ducks after the contest is over and winners have been announced.

Materials for this event are made possible by the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

The event is free and open to teens in grades 9 through 12. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311).