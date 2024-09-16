LIBRARIES HOST LIVE-ACTION “OREGON TRAIL” ADVENTURE FOR TEEN READ MONTH

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will celebrate Teen Read Month in October, with special recognition of the county’s growing teen population and their role in establishing new library programs and services reflecting the changing literary dimensions of this population.

The rapid growth in the teen-reader population around the country is reflected in the rising number of Young Adult (YA) programs and book collections at FBCL. YA Advisory Councils are making an impact by providing a platform from which teens can actively suggest library programs and popular books and authors they would like to have included in the YA area of the library.

Teen programs at FBCL range from book clubs and college/career-preparedness programs to fun crafts and trivia competitions. Game nights and movie nights are also popular activities.

In October, in addition to the regularly scheduled YA programs, teens (grades 9-12) will have an opportunity to play a live-action version of the classic Oregon Trail game, in which the players assume the role of wagon leader guiding settlers from Independence, Missouri, to Oregon’s Willamette Valley in a covered wagon in 1848. Make plans to gather supplies, hitch up the wagons, traverse the miles, ford rivers, and overcome many calamities along the way!

The schedule of challenges is as follows:

Monday, October 7 , 5:30-6:30 pm – Albert George Branch Library , 9230 Gene Street, Needville.

, 5:30-6:30 pm – , 9230 Gene Street, Needville. Thursday, October 10 , 5:00-6:00 pm – George Memorial Library , 1001 Golfview, Richmond.

, 5:00-6:00 pm – , 1001 Golfview, Richmond. Wednesday, October 16 , 4:00-5:00 pm – Sugar Land Branch Library , 550 Eldridge.

, 4:00-5:00 pm – , 550 Eldridge. Thursday, October 17 , 5:00-6:00 pm – Fulshear Branch Library , 6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway, north of FM 1093.

, 5:00-6:00 pm – , 6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway, north of FM 1093. Wednesday,October 23, 4:00-5:00 pm — Sienna Branch Library, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City.

Registration is encouraged. For more information on Fort Bend County Libraries’ programs and services for young adults, see the FBCL website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734), or inquire at any of the branch libraries.