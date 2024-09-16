GRAPEVINE’S GRAPEFEST® ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF PEOPLE’S CHOICE WINE TASTING CLASSIC

The four-day festival took place on Historic Main Street September 12, 13, 14 and 15, 2024

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (September 15, 2024) – The 38th Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience presented by Bank of the West has announced the winners of the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic sponsored by Audi Grapevine.

The Largest Consumer-Judged Wine Competition in the Country took place in the Cotton Belt Railroad District. Thousands of people took part in ten 90-minute tasting sessions, five of them VIP. Guests received a wine reference guide describing the featured wines along with a ballot. Awards were presented Sunday, September 15 at 5 p.m. in the People’s Choice Pavilion in the Historic Cotton Belt Railroad District. The winners are below followed by some quotes.

People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic Winners:

Red: Bold

Gold: Bull Lion Ranch – Malbec

Silver: Landon Winery – Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve

Bronze: Messina Hof Winery – Private Reserve Petite Sirah

Red: Blends

Gold: Bull Lion Ranch – Texianti “Texas Chianti”

Silver: The Pour Girl – Red Blend

Bronze: Llano Estacado Winery – Rolling Smoke Red Blend

Red: Medium

Gold: Sweet Taste Of Paradise Winery – Seville Orange Sangria

Silver: Bull Lion Ranch – Montepulciano

Bronze: H-Wines – Black Spanish Lenoir

Red: Light

Gold: Messina Hof Winery – GSM

Silver: Blue Ostrich Winery – Sangiovese

Bronze: Landon Winery – Pinot Noir

Red: Sweet

Gold: Silver Dollar Winery – Boot Scootin’ Boogie Chocolate

Silver: Blue Ostrich Winery – Cielo

Bronze: Sweet Taste Of Paradise Winery – Black Cherry

White: Dry

Gold: Whiskey Road Winery – Blanc du Bois

Silver: Landon Winery – Viognier

Bronze: Arche – True Friends

White: Off Dry

Gold: Messina Hof Winery – Off Dry Riesling

Silver: The Pour Girl – Trebianno

Bronze: Tara Vineyard – Blueberry Blanc

White: Blends

Gold: Silver Dollar Winery – IM’Peached

Silver: Blue Ostrich Winery – Esprit

Bronze: Llano Estacado Winery – Off The Hook White Blend

White: Sweet

Gold: Messina Hof Winery – Angel

Silver: The Pour Girl – Semi Sweet Sparkling

Bronze: Housewife Rebellion – Pinot Grigio

Blush/Rosé

Gold: The Pour Girl – Sangiovese Sparkling Rosé

Silver: Whiskey Road Winery – Rosé

Bronze: Housewife Rebellion – Rebel Rosé

Whiskey Road Winery out of Grandview returned to People’s Choice for a third year. “It’s so cool to be a small-town winery winning big awards,” owners Jessica and Ben Rowe said, “This isn’t our full time jobs and this just means the world to us that thousands of people come out here and vote for us! We already had someone drive an hour to our winery to buy a bottle after their tasting at GrapeFest.”

Jessica Wortham started The Pour Girl three years ago and she was shocked to get so many awards, “I always loved Texas wines and to be here with so many wineries that I respect so much, it’s really an honor.”

Nicole Heere’s Housewife Rebellion made its GrapeFest debut at Rosé Rendezvous at the Gazebo and in People’s Choice and took home two awards. Heere’s business is just three months old, “I’m hoping this opens a lot of doors for us, this is so validating. The Instagram account is blowing up right now!”

Texas wineries (and their corresponding location) in attendance at the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic included:

Arche – Saint Jo

Arrowhead Creek Vineyards – Stonewall

Becker Vineyards – Fredericksburg

Bingham Family Vineyards – Grapevine

Blue Ostrich Winery & Vineyards – Saint Jo

Bull Lion Ranch & Vineyards – Grapevine

Checkered Past Winery – Dallas

Deschain Cellars – Gainesville

Domaine des Hospitalieres H-Wines – Montgomery

Driftwood Estate Winery – Driftwood

Frascone Winery – Anahuac

Housewife Rebellion – Frisco

Juniper Cove Winery – Whitney

Kiepersol – Tyler

Landon Winery – Grapevine

Llano Estacado Winery – Lubbock

Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards – Pittsburg

Lost Oak Winery – Burleson

Messina Hof Winery – Grapevine, Bryan

O’Farrell Country Vineyards – Atlanta

OG Cellars – Sunset

Perissos Vineyards – Burnet

Rio to Red Winery – Sherman

Rusty Hook Winery – Port Lavaca

Silver Dollar Winery – Bedford

Sweet Taste Of Paradise Winery – Paradise

Tara Vineyard & Winery – Athens

Texas Legato – Lampasas

The Pour Girl – Dallas

Valle Della Pace Vineyard and Winery – Garden Valley

Valley Mills Vineyards – Valley Mills

Watson Vineyard – Coleman

Whiskey Road Winery – Grandview

Wintergrass Vineyard & Winery – Cleburne

The 39th Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience will be September 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2025.

