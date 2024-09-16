GRAPEVINE’S GRAPEFEST® ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF PEOPLE’S CHOICE WINE TASTING CLASSIC

The four-day festival took place on Historic Main Street September 12, 13, 14 and 15, 2024
GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (September 15, 2024) – The 38th Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience presented by Bank of the West has announced the winners of the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic sponsored by Audi Grapevine.
The Largest Consumer-Judged Wine Competition in the Country took place in the Cotton Belt Railroad District. Thousands of people took part in ten 90-minute tasting sessions, five of them VIP. Guests received a wine reference guide describing the featured wines along with a ballot. Awards were presented Sunday, September 15 at 5 p.m. in the People’s Choice Pavilion in the Historic Cotton Belt Railroad District. The winners are below followed by some quotes.
People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic Winners:
Red: Bold
- Gold: Bull Lion Ranch – Malbec
- Silver: Landon Winery – Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve
- Bronze: Messina Hof Winery – Private Reserve Petite Sirah
Red: Blends
- Gold: Bull Lion Ranch – Texianti “Texas Chianti”
- Silver: The Pour Girl – Red Blend
- Bronze: Llano Estacado Winery – Rolling Smoke Red Blend
Red: Medium
- Gold: Sweet Taste Of Paradise Winery – Seville Orange Sangria
- Silver: Bull Lion Ranch – Montepulciano
- Bronze: H-Wines – Black Spanish Lenoir
Red: Light
- Gold: Messina Hof Winery – GSM
- Silver: Blue Ostrich Winery – Sangiovese
- Bronze: Landon Winery – Pinot Noir
Red: Sweet
- Gold: Silver Dollar Winery – Boot Scootin’ Boogie Chocolate
- Silver: Blue Ostrich Winery – Cielo
- Bronze: Sweet Taste Of Paradise Winery – Black Cherry
White: Dry
- Gold: Whiskey Road Winery – Blanc du Bois
- Silver: Landon Winery – Viognier
- Bronze: Arche – True Friends
White: Off Dry
- Gold: Messina Hof Winery – Off Dry Riesling
- Silver: The Pour Girl – Trebianno
- Bronze: Tara Vineyard – Blueberry Blanc
White: Blends
- Gold: Silver Dollar Winery – IM’Peached
- Silver: Blue Ostrich Winery – Esprit
- Bronze: Llano Estacado Winery – Off The Hook White Blend
White: Sweet
- Gold: Messina Hof Winery – Angel
- Silver: The Pour Girl – Semi Sweet Sparkling
- Bronze: Housewife Rebellion – Pinot Grigio
Blush/Rosé
- Gold: The Pour Girl – Sangiovese Sparkling Rosé
- Silver: Whiskey Road Winery – Rosé
- Bronze: Housewife Rebellion – Rebel Rosé
Whiskey Road Winery out of Grandview returned to People’s Choice for a third year. “It’s so cool to be a small-town winery winning big awards,” owners Jessica and Ben Rowe said, “This isn’t our full time jobs and this just means the world to us that thousands of people come out here and vote for us! We already had someone drive an hour to our winery to buy a bottle after their tasting at GrapeFest.”
Jessica Wortham started The Pour Girl three years ago and she was shocked to get so many awards, “I always loved Texas wines and to be here with so many wineries that I respect so much, it’s really an honor.”
Nicole Heere’s Housewife Rebellion made its GrapeFest debut at Rosé Rendezvous at the Gazebo and in People’s Choice and took home two awards. Heere’s business is just three months old, “I’m hoping this opens a lot of doors for us, this is so validating. The Instagram account is blowing up right now!”
Texas wineries (and their corresponding location) in attendance at the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic included:
- Arche – Saint Jo
- Arrowhead Creek Vineyards – Stonewall
- Becker Vineyards – Fredericksburg
- Bingham Family Vineyards – Grapevine
- Blue Ostrich Winery & Vineyards – Saint Jo
- Bull Lion Ranch & Vineyards – Grapevine
- Checkered Past Winery – Dallas
- Deschain Cellars – Gainesville
- Domaine des Hospitalieres H-Wines – Montgomery
- Driftwood Estate Winery – Driftwood
- Frascone Winery – Anahuac
- Housewife Rebellion – Frisco
- Juniper Cove Winery – Whitney
- Kiepersol – Tyler
- Landon Winery – Grapevine
- Llano Estacado Winery – Lubbock
- Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards – Pittsburg
- Lost Oak Winery – Burleson
- Messina Hof Winery – Grapevine, Bryan
- O’Farrell Country Vineyards – Atlanta
- OG Cellars – Sunset
- Perissos Vineyards – Burnet
- Rio to Red Winery – Sherman
- Rusty Hook Winery – Port Lavaca
- Silver Dollar Winery – Bedford
- Sweet Taste Of Paradise Winery – Paradise
- Tara Vineyard & Winery – Athens
- Texas Legato – Lampasas
- The Pour Girl – Dallas
- Valle Della Pace Vineyard and Winery – Garden Valley
- Valley Mills Vineyards – Valley Mills
- Watson Vineyard – Coleman
- Whiskey Road Winery – Grandview
- Wintergrass Vineyard & Winery – Cleburne
The 39th Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience will be September 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2025.
Pictures of the winners are available upon request.