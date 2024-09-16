Free Disaster Legal Assistance for Texans Affected by Hurricane Beryl

AUSTIN – Free legal assistance is available to Texans who were affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Texans with disaster-related legal issues may receive free legal assistance by calling the State Bar of Texas Legal Hotline at 800-504-7030. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phones are answered in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

Legal aid may be able to help survivors in the following ways:

Clarify home ownership/heir’s property.

Assist with benefits, applications and appeals.

Support with fraud issues or landlord disputes.

Assist with disability issues related to the disaster.

Provide insurance policy assistance.

Assist community groups that support long-term recovery.

This assistance is available to eligible homeowners and renters in Austin, Bowie, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties.