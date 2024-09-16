CHESS PLAYERS INVITED TO PRACTICE & SHARE TIPS AT CINCO RANCH BRANCH LIBRARY EVENT

Chess players of all skill levels – from beginners to advanced – are invited to practice their strategies and share tips with others at the “Chess Day at Cinco Ranch” event on Saturday, October 5, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, in the Multipurpose Room at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Learn a new chess move (or two) during this come-and-go event. A limited number of chess sets will be provided, but players are welcome to bring their own sets as well.

Materials for this monthly program are made possible by the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

This event is for players aged 7 to adult.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, see Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).