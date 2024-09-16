Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: What’s Your Next? UHD President’s Lecture Series Kicks Off the Month

HOUSTON (Sept. 16, 2024) – Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It begins this Sunday, Sept. 15, lasting until Tuesday, October 15. Actress Annie Gonzalez is just part of the line-up when the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with its first Fall 2024 President’s Lecture, entitled “Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: What’s Your Next?” from 3:30 – 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in UHD’s TDECU Tour Room of the Welcome Center. Free and open to the public, this event will provide a look at topics relevant to Hispanic heritage, ranging from representation in media and entertainment and the power of storytelling and entrepreneurship to the immigrant experience. Moderated by President and Chief Emerge Officer of RAR Public Relations Firm Richard Abraham-Rugnao, the panel will inspire action on what should be your “next” in life through thought-provoking conversations. WHEN: 3:30 – 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 WHERE: TDECU Tour Room of the Welcome Center, UHD, One Main Street Parking in Visitor Parking, 201 Girard. WHO: Featured Panelists: Annie Gonzalez is an actress best known for her roles in “Gentefied,” “Shameless,” and “Flamin’ Hot.” With her experience in the entertainment industry, Gonzalez brings a unique perspective to the discussion on Hispanic heritage and representation. Author of “Brown Enough,” an actor, podcaster, and storyteller, Christopher Rivas‘s multifaceted background will enrich our dialogue with insights into storytelling and the Hispanic experience in literature and media. Rivas will have his book available for signing following the panel discussion. As Co-Founder and CEO of the LA-based brand Kids of Immigrants, Daniel Buezo will share his entrepreneurial journey and commitment to social impact, providing valuable lessons on leadership and community engagement. ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON-DOWNTOWN Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) is the second-largest university in Houston and has served the educational needs of the nation’s fourth-largest city since 1974. As one of four distinct public universities in the University of Houston System, UHD is a comprehensive, four-year university led by President Loren J. Blanchard. UHD educates approximately 12,000 students annually, boasts more than 67,000 alumni, and offers 45 bachelor’s degrees, 12 master’s degrees, and 19 online programs within four colleges: Marilyn Davies College of Business, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Public Service, and College of Sciences and Technology. UHD has one of the lowest tuition rates in Texas. U.S. News and World Report ranked UHD among the nation’s Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Applied Administration and Best Online Master’s Programs in Criminal Justice, as well as a Top Performer in Social Mobility. The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse ranked UHD one of the best colleges in the U.S. for its 2024 rankings, with notable distinctions: No. 1 for diversity (tied) and No. 3 for student experience. TheStockWatcher.com called UHD a “notable institution providing high-quality online MBA programs. … UHD ensures that its graduates are well-prepared to succeed in their chosen career paths.” The University is designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, a Minority-Serving Institution, and a Military Friendly School. For more information on the University of Houston-Downtown, visit uhd.edu.