Texas Renaissance Festival Heralds the Dawn of its 50th Anniversary Season 

Todd Mission, TX — September 13, 2024 — Hear ye, hear ye! The Texas Renaissance Festival is elated to announce a grand array of events leading up to the momentous opening of our 50th anniversary season on October 12th. Join us as we embark on a journey through time, celebrating the magic, merriment, and majesty that has enchanted visitors for half a century.

Upcoming Festivities:

3rd Annual College Station Pub Crawl / Different Day Foundation Fundraiser – September 14th. Join us as we make our yearly adventure to the Kingdom of the Aggie, as we partner with Bryan Broadcasting to visit some of Bryan/ College Station’s most amiable watering holes. All in support of the noble Different Day Foundation.

– September 14th. Join us as we make our yearly adventure to the Kingdom of the Aggie, as we partner with Bryan Broadcasting to visit some of Bryan/ College Station’s most amiable watering holes. All in support of the noble Different Day Foundation. Once Upon a Symphony – September 18th. Be transported to a celebration of fiction’s greatest works of fantasy as the Woodlands Symphony transports you to far off lands- with some assistance from us!

– September 18th. Be transported to a celebration of fiction’s greatest works of fantasy as the Woodlands Symphony transports you to far off lands- with some assistance from us! Karbachtober Fest Kickoff Event – September 19th. Raise your tankards high as we celebrate the imminent arrival of festival season with our good friends at Karbach’s Brewery.

– September 19th. Raise your tankards high as we celebrate the imminent arrival of festival season with our good friends at Karbach’s Brewery. Arts in the Park – Shakespeare in the Park – September 28th. Witness the bard’s finest works come to life and find us there!

– September 28th. Witness the bard’s finest works come to life and find us there! Media Day Celebration – October 1st .A word to all our favorite media reps, check your inboxes for your invitation to our Media Day! Enjoy a personalized tour of the grounds, with some booths open early from you, breakfast and lunch provided, and a marvelous performance for you to take in.

– October 1st .A word to all our favorite media reps, check your inboxes for your invitation to our Media Day! Enjoy a personalized tour of the grounds, with some booths open early from you, breakfast and lunch provided, and a marvelous performance for you to take in. Arnold’s Kickoff Oktoberfest – October 4th .Partake in the fine brews at St. Arnold’s Brewery, as we celebrate together the start of October and Oktoberfest.

– October 4th .Partake in the fine brews at St. Arnold’s Brewery, as we celebrate together the start of October and Oktoberfest. The Magnolia Stroll – October 5th. Join us and the City of Magnolia at Unity Park for this year’s festivities. Among the attractions will be several vendors from TRF itself.

– October 5th. Join us and the City of Magnolia at Unity Park for this year’s festivities. Among the attractions will be several vendors from TRF itself. Lone Pint Brewery Happy Hour – October 10th .Unwind and toast to the upcoming festival season with a happy hour at Lone Pint Brewery, featuring an appearance from the TRF Ambassadors and the King himself.

– October 10th .Unwind and toast to the upcoming festival season with a happy hour at Lone Pint Brewery, featuring an appearance from the TRF Ambassadors and the King himself. Austin East Ciders Kickoff – October 24th. Savor the crisp flavors of Austin East Ciders as we celebrate the festival’s grand opening.

As we prepare to open the gates, we are filled with excitement and anticipation. This year promises to be our most spectacular yet, with new attractions, beloved traditions, and countless opportunities for adventure and enchantment.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.texrenfest.com/ or contact info@texrenfest.com.