Jordan High School Teacher Honored at Astros Game as STEM Awardee

KATY, TX [September 13, 2024] – On Saturday, August 31, before the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park, several Houston area teachers were honored for their commitment to students and STEM education. Among them was Jordan High School’s Divya Kaushal, who teaches algebra and physics, and coaches the school’s Academic Decathlon team.

The educators were part of this year’s Honeywell Hall of Fame STEM & Robotics Teachers Awards, which recognized 10 educators from across the city. In addition to the pre-game recognition, each teacher received tickets for family and friends, a gift package from the Astros and Honeywell, and a $2,000 donation.

“I truly love my role as an educator and the fact that I’m able to create a positive difference in the lives of our young generation,” Kaushal said. “This is a profession I chose after completing my education, and one that is in sync with my favorite quote – do what you love and love what you do – originally attributed to Confucius and later quoted by Steve Jobs, which is very close to my heart.”

Kaushal was nominated by a parent, and was chosen, in part, for her commitment to excellence in her teaching field, demonstration of creativity and innovation in the classroom, leadership, and increased student achievement and affinity for STEM.

Kaushal has 25 years of experience in education and 10 years in Katy ISD. In addition to her work as a classroom teacher and team coach, she also participated this summer in the National Science Foundation Research Experience for Teachers at Texas A&M University. As part of the program, she conducted research on machine learning and smart system design, completing a paper on its application in high school STEM education.

