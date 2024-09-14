HCC Fashion Design alum, current student win top prizes at local sustainable fashion show

Eco-friendly creative designs wowed audience, judges

HOUSTON (Sept. 13, 2024) – Four years ago, Catherine Kmiecik was unable to participate in the Houston Community College (HCC) commencement ceremonies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After graduating with her Fashion Design degree, she faced some obstacles but now has finally hit her groove in the Houston fashion industry.

Kmiecik had been making clothes for friends, honing her craft and improving her skills and saw an Instagram ad for a Sustainable Fashion Project at the Houston Galleria Mall Macy’s store and decided to enter the contest – her first of any kind since graduating.

After winning the contest last month, she walked away from Macy’s with the grand prize and the joy of fulfilling her passion creating sustainable fashion – which she learned during her time at HCC.

“Sustainability is something near and dear to my heart,” Kmiecik, 30, said. “I made my design last year from billboard material. Sustainable fashion means taking something like dead stock material and keeping things out of the landfill for reuse and recycle.”

Her inspiration in the fashion industry began in her childhood home.

“My mom was a wedding dress seamstress and was self-taught. She taught me how to sew and I was always surrounded by that world,” the designer said

Her love of designing clothes led her to the Fashion Design Program at HCC Central where, under the tutelage of faculty instructor Vi Hua, she had positive experiences in the classroom.

She has special praise for the HCC Fashion Design faculty.

“The professors really work with you,” she said. “They really took the time to nurture our skills, and I don’t know if it’s an experience that you would receive at a big-name art school. Everyone’s so close-knit. My experience at HCC was amazing.”

Andrea Bonner, chair of HCC’s Consumer Arts and Sciences, recalled Kmiecik’s talents during her time as a student and her continued growth and development.

“With Catherine’s exceptional blend of technical expertise and creative vision, she excelled in the classroom and became a beacon of excellence,” Bonner said. “Representing HCC, she consistently transforms her ideas into award-winning designs, showcasing the program’s commitment to nurturing talent.”

The competition provided Kmiecik an opportunity to present her skills in front of one of HCC’s most famous Fashion Design alums, Chloe Dao, who served as a judge in the event.

Dao was the winner of the second season of the reality show Project Runway with a collection of women’s evening wear. She owns a boutique in Houston with her own fashion line – Chloe Dao.

The entrepreneur praised Kmiecik’s winning entry and was impressed with how she presented a wardrobe with a complete look that included a coat, top and purse.

“There was a cool, punk style edge to her design that was timeless and edgy,” Dao said. “She also piped her seams, which we all loved. She was also very smart in choosing the right model and then styling the look with combat boots. It is stylish head to toe.”

Other judges included wardrobe stylist Rebecca Stacey; film and TV costumer Gil Gomez; HCC Dean of Consumer Arts and Sciences Suzette Brimmer; and Macy’s Sayra Torres.

With the win under her belt, Kmiecik is focused on her ambition of starting her own brand, having her own fashion show later this year and representing the city of Houston in fashion.

“I wouldn’t be able to have accomplished this without HCC,” she said. “It was incredible. My experience with the competition was amazing because I met so many other HCC alums. I’ll do anything I can do to help HCC.”

Second place finisher at the event was HCC student Bailey Reber who received Macy’s gift cards valued at $1,000. Her creation was a crop top hoodie with jogging pants that she called “Royal Revival” because it was comprised entirely from two-dozen Crown Royal Whiskey cloth bags a friend gleaned for her from a local bar.

The event was sponsored by ACE NextGen, a national nonprofit that serves as a platform for entrepreneurs to advance in business by fostering ideas and providing mentorship opportunities and education.

To learn more about the HCC Fashion Design Program, visit hccs.edu/fashiondesign .

About Houston Community College: HCC is composed of 14 Centers of Excellence and numerous satellite centers that serve the diverse communities in the Greater Houston area by preparing individuals to live and work in an increasingly international and technological society. HCC is one of the country’s largest singly accredited, open-admission community colleges offering associate and some bachelor’s degrees, certificates, workforce training and lifelong learning opportunities.