Dozens of Katy ISD Students Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

KATY, TX [September 13, 2024] – Dozens of Katy ISD students have been named 2025 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®), out of more than 16,000 students from across the nation. These students have advanced to be considered for one of more than 6,000 scholarships totaling $26 million, as well as the coveted designation as a National Merit Finalist.

“We are proud of these students and all that they have accomplished so far in being named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists,” said Ronnie Edwards, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership & Support. “Every year, we are able to count more Katy ISD students and this year we have nearly 100 students to celebrate.”

More than 1.3 million juniors across the nation began the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program, taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®). From that initial screening, the highest-scoring entrants in each state were chosen, being named Semifinalists.

To become a Finalist, Semifinalists will submit a detailed scholarship application, including their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and accolades. Students will also submit their SAT or ACT scores and an essay.

Katy’s 2025 Semifinalists, listed below, will be recognized at a District reception on October 28.

Cinco Ranch High School

Victoria Do

Orhan Dogan

Ian Kang

Dorothy Li

Rohan Pandit

Nathan Tran

Di Wu

Enhan Yuan

Rachel Yun

Michael Zhao

Jordan High School

Keerthana Balusu

Mae Chen

Jaden Cherian

Sripaad Gajula

Inesh Gupta

Arav Karnik

Katie Leisy

Sai Vedhik Puram

Elaine Qu

Surya Reddy

Tristan Wardak

Grace Zhang

Katy High School

Allison Briggs

Kyla Bruns

Zachary Matthews

Seven Lakes High School

Mohamed-Amin Abdalla

Aditya Ayyappan

Nikhil Bharadwaj

Sania Chauhan

Eddy Chen

Enze Chen

Xu Cheng

Megan Chou

Melody Cui

Trisha Das

Joseph Haddad

Carolina Kusumanegara

Anthony Li

Evangeline Li

Victor Liu

David Lu

Zekai Lv

Leyla Mammadli

Luc Andre Prieur du Perray

Rounak Rai

Siri Ramineni

Alonso Ramos

Krish Shah

Samaira Srivastva

Helene Su

Vishal Surya

Jonathan Sutjandra

Akhil Vasudevan

Dhairya Viramgama

Richard Zhang

Taylor High School

Aidan Henderson

Daniel Jiang

Ifedolapo Olotu

Samara Syed

Inigo Tucker

Grace Wu

Nolan Yee

Daniel Yon

Tompkins High School

Elkhan Agamirza

Luisa Amir

Manitej Boorgu

Sahus Gupta

Abigail He

Madison Huang

Alexander Knight

Eesha Kodavatikanti

Eric Li

Andrew Liu

Lilian Liu

Alvin Mathew

Grace Miao

Athruv Mirmira

Pratyush Prakash

Roger Ramos-Morales

Isaac Sun

Leah Wu

Jeremy Zhu