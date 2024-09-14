Dozens of Katy ISD Students Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

KATY, TX [September 13, 2024] – Dozens of Katy ISD students have been named 2025 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®), out of more than 16,000 students from across the nation. These students have advanced to be considered for one of more than 6,000 scholarships totaling $26 million, as well as the coveted designation as a National Merit Finalist.
“We are proud of these students and all that they have accomplished so far in being named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists,” said Ronnie Edwards, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership & Support. “Every year, we are able to count more Katy ISD students and this year we have nearly 100 students to celebrate.”
More than 1.3 million juniors across the nation began the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program, taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®). From that initial screening, the highest-scoring entrants in each state were chosen, being named Semifinalists.
To become a Finalist, Semifinalists will submit a detailed scholarship application, including their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and accolades. Students will also submit their SAT or ACT scores and an essay.
Katy’s 2025 Semifinalists, listed below, will be recognized at a District reception on October 28.
Cinco Ranch High School
Victoria Do
Orhan Dogan
Ian Kang
Dorothy Li
Rohan Pandit
Nathan Tran
Di Wu
Enhan Yuan
Rachel Yun
Michael Zhao
Jordan High School
Keerthana Balusu
Mae Chen
Jaden Cherian
Sripaad Gajula
Inesh Gupta
Arav Karnik
Katie Leisy
Sai Vedhik Puram
Elaine Qu
Surya Reddy
Tristan Wardak
Grace Zhang
Katy High School
Allison Briggs
Kyla Bruns
Zachary Matthews
Seven Lakes High School
Mohamed-Amin Abdalla
Aditya Ayyappan
Nikhil Bharadwaj
Sania Chauhan
Eddy Chen
Enze Chen
Xu Cheng
Megan Chou
Melody Cui
Trisha Das
Joseph Haddad
Carolina Kusumanegara
Anthony Li
Evangeline Li
Victor Liu
David Lu
Zekai Lv
Leyla Mammadli
Luc Andre Prieur du Perray
Rounak Rai
Siri Ramineni
Alonso Ramos
Krish Shah
Samaira Srivastva
Helene Su
Vishal Surya
Jonathan Sutjandra
Akhil Vasudevan
Dhairya Viramgama
Richard Zhang
Taylor High School
Aidan Henderson
Daniel Jiang
Ifedolapo Olotu
Samara Syed
Inigo Tucker
Grace Wu
Nolan Yee
Daniel Yon
Tompkins High School
Elkhan Agamirza
Luisa Amir
Manitej Boorgu
Sahus Gupta
Abigail He
Madison Huang
Alexander Knight
Eesha Kodavatikanti
Eric Li
Andrew Liu
Lilian Liu
Alvin Mathew
Grace Miao
Athruv Mirmira
Pratyush Prakash
Roger Ramos-Morales
Isaac Sun
Leah Wu
Jeremy Zhu