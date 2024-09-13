Texas Libraries Invited to Apply for 2025 Family Place Libraries™ Project Grants

Austin, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) is pleased to announce that applications for fiscal year 2025 Family Place Libraries™ Project grants are now being accepted. TSLAC is looking for qualified libraries to attend a Family Place Libraries™ Training Institute at the new Cedar Park Public Library in Cedar Park, Texas, and implement the program in their libraries.

Family Place Libraries™ Project grants support the creation of a welcoming, family-centered environment that empowers caregivers of young children as they become their child’s first and continual teachers. This grant will provide funding for the equipment and training necessary for each library to:

Host workshops for children ages 0-3 and their caregivers.

Develop an interactive space for this age group to play and learn in the library.

Forge strong partnerships with organizations serving young children and their families.

If chosen to participate in the 2025 cohort, new and expansion libraries can expect to have staff members attend training in Cedar Park in May 2025. To offset the cost of travel, TSLAC will provide each attendee up to $700 towards travel reimbursement. TSLAC will also reimburse participating libraries up to $6,000 to purchase the supplies necessary to launch a successful Family Place Library™ location.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Oct. 15. The application is entirely online and can be accessed after logging into the TSLAC Grants Management System. Those without access to the GMS may reach out to the TSLAC grants team at grants@tsl.texas.gov.

Before applying, prospective applications should consult the following resources on the Family Place Libraries™ Project Resources page on the TSLAC grants website:

2025 Notice of Funding Opportunity, containing the grant guidelines and scoring matrix.

FY 2025 Texas Family Place Libraries™ Project grant webinar recording and slides, featuring Family Place™ staff discussing the early learning and community benefits of participation, alongside TSLAC’s youth services consultant and grants team staff review of expectations and requirements for 2025 grant applications, with strategies on how to meet those expectations. The discussion includes a review of how grants will be scored as well as the information needed for the application.

All of these resources and more can be found on the TSLAC website at www.tsl.texas.gov/ldn/familyplace.

This grant application invitation is extended to accredited libraries looking to become credentialed Family Place Libraries™. Additionally, those library systems that already have an established Family Place™ location can apply for funding to expand the program into one additional branch in their library system this fiscal year. If a current established Family Place™ location needs additional staff trained to remain active, there is no need to apply. Libraries may reach out to TSLAC Youth Services Consultant Katelyn Patterson at kpatterson@tsl.texas.gov to discuss their needs.

This project is made possible by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.

###

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information they need to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.