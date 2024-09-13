Sen. Cruz Statement on South Texan Awarded Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, made the following comments after Marine Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza of Laredo, Texas was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal after he was killed by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021 as U.S. troops conducted evacuation operations:

“Marine Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, at only 20 years old, made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, putting the safety and security of Americans ahead of his own. I am proud to stand alongside my colleagues from Texas—and the nation—in recognizing Laredo’s own Lance Cpl. Espinoza and the 12 other heroes who gave their lives in service to our country. His bravery, and that of the other men and women who died that day, truly deserves this commendation.”