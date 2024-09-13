Galveston Sandcastle Festival to Feature Builders, Bands and Bloody Marys

GALVESTON ISLAND, Texas [Sept. 12, 2024]: The Galveston Sandcastle Festival returns to the island’s East Beach bigger and better Sept. 21-22, 2024. The weekend-long event pits some of the best sculptors in the region in a sand carving competition combined with a chance for families to build their own works of sand art.

Formerly the AIA Sandcastle Competition, this year’s event was brought forth with collaboration among the Galveston Park Board, La Izquierda Fest and the Houston Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). The event will feature live music, food trucks, sandcastle lessons, an amateur sandcastle competition, plus the AIA professional sandcastle building competition.

“The beloved AIA Sandcastle Competition is in Galveston for the 37th year with 40 teams of architects,” AIA Executive Director Rusty Bienvenue said. “We’re happy to have worked out an agreement to work with the Galveston Park Board and La Izquierda Fest to bring this expanded experience to life.”

The signature event on Saturday is the traditional sandcastle building contest with teams from AIA. Sunday brings new programming including a Sunday Brunch with food trucks and a Beachside Bloody Mary Battle. A Sunday highlight is the inaugural amateur Sandcastle Building Contest for individuals. Also on Sunday, East Beach visitors can view the sandcastle structures created Saturday.

“La Izquierda Fest is excited to bring the local magic to this already popular creative island event,” Executive Director and musician at La Izquierda Fest Robert Kuhn said. “We’re thrilled to bring art and music to the beach.”

Festival Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 21

10 a.m. Gates open to the public.

There is a $15 fee to park at the beach. Entry to the festival is an additional $10 for both days.

Band: Girl Buoy

11 a.m. Sandcastle lessons for the public begin

11:30 a.m. Band: Austin Gaston

12 -9:15 p.m. Free shuttle service is available from Stewart Beach to East Beach

1 p.m. Voting for best sandcastle begins

Band: Karankawa

Sandcastle lessons for the public begin

2 p.m. Band: Kevin Anthony & G-Town

4 p.m. Band: Galvezton

5 p.m. Awards are announced

6 p.m. Band: India Tigers in Texas

8 p.m. Band: DJ DeLady

Sunday, Sept. 22

10 a.m. Gates open to the public.

There is a $15 charge to park at the beach. Entry to the festival is $10 for those who did not purchase admission on Saturday.

Band: Songs for Life

Amateur Sandcastle Contest begins

11 a.m. Bloody Mary Battle begins

11:30 a.m. Band: Raa Tansial

1 p.m. Band: Oje Band

2:3o p.m. Band: Youth Soul Love

3:00 p.m. Amateur Sandcastle Contest ends

Don’t forget to reserve your chairs and umbrellas ahead of the festival at East Beach Cantina and Rentals. Go to www.GalvestonSandcastleFestival.com for tickets and to learn more. For information about Galveston, head to www.visitgalveston.com.

About AIA

The American Institute of Architects is the non-profit, professional association for architects. In addition to the Sandcastle Competition, AIA operates Architecture Center Houston, an event and exhibition space in downtown Houston and has programs for exploring architecture and design in and around the Houston area including neighborhood tours, an annual home tour, lectures, scholarship programs and an annual Gingerbread Build-Off each December.

About La Izquierda Fest

La Izquierda Fest is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching

the communities of Galveston and the Gulf Coast through surf, the arts, and fostering local culture. Known for hosting events like La Izquierda Fest, an annual surf contest and music festival, La Izquierda Fest brings people together through art and music, free summer concert series, and various community events.

About Galveston Island

Galveston Island is a historic beach town located on the Gulf of Mexico just 50 miles from Houston. The island is best known as a vacation destination, offering 32 miles of beaches, a variety of family attractions, Texas’ premier cruise port and one of the largest and well-preserved concentrations of Victorian architecture in the country, including several National Historic Landmarks. Galveston Island is the birthplace of Juneteenth and home to popular amusements such as Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn Galveston Island Waterpark, as well as a variety of museums and recreational activities from surfing to birding. For more information on Galveston Island visit www.visitgalveston.com or call 1-888-GAL-ISLE.