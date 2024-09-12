UHD’s GatorServe To Build Bikes for Kids This National Day of Service

HOUSTON (Sept. 11, 2023) – For this year’s National Day of Service on Saturday, Sept. 14, University of Houston-Downtown volunteers will come together for a “bike build” in support of improving our children’s literacy.

It is all a part of GatorServe, a UHD tradition that brings together UHD students, staff, faculty, friends, families, and community partners to complete projects in service to our neighbors on National Days of Service — 9/11 Day of Remembrance in the fall semesters and Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the spring semesters. Caring for others is in the DNA of UHD, and this event represents an extension of UHD’s culture of caring into the community.

Sponsored by the Center for Community Engagement & Service Learning as part of UHD’s Impact Learning Office, this GatorServe event is in celebration of 50 years of UHD AND 20 years of CYCLE Houston, a children’s charity dedicated to improving second grade literacy at Title One schools in the Greater Houston area. CYCLE Houston gives students the opportunity to earn a bicycle for achieving their reading goals, and in return, they learn that hard work equals reward.

This GatorServe event is funded in part by Youth Service America and AmeriCorps.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024

9 a.m. – Noon

WHERE: 10633 West Little York Road, Suite 210, Houston, Texas 77041

WHO: UHD President Loren J. Blanchard, UHD President

GatorServe volunteers

VISUALS: UHD volunteers assembling bikes

