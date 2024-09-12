Texas Veterans Commission grants $215,000 to Hope For The Warriors to support Texas-based military families

AUSTIN, Texas (Sept. 11, 2024) – The Texas Veterans Commission recently awarded Hope For The Warriors a $215,000 one-year grant. The grant supports Hope For The Warriors programs’ operational costs with the overarching goal to support post 9/11 service members, veterans and their families with limited relief and critical financial needs within Texas.

The Texas Veterans Commission’s is a government agency with a mission to advocate for and provide superior service that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors

Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit which assists veterans, service members and military families by providing financial, career and educational stability; physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community.

The $215,000 grant will be used to provide direct, limited financial support to Texas-based military families to ensure housing stability in the form of rent/mortgage and utilities, and food security; as well as transportation costs to remove barriers to essential mental and medical care/treatment/appointments.

For the July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025 period, the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) awarded 181 grants, totaling $44,207,000. TVC grant recipients are projected to provide direct services to 41,987 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.

“As Hope For The Warriors continues to serve military families in the Texas area and across the county, assistance with critical care needs such as financial support has been a huge increase for us each year,” said Robin Kelleher, founder and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “With this grant from the Texas Veterans Commission we’re truly impacting the well-being of the many Texas-based veterans, service members and their families.”

This is the third grant awarded to Hope For The Warriors to assist military families in Texas from the Texas Veterans Commission totaling $469,269.45.

This program is supported by a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance provides grants to organizations serving veterans and their families. For more information, visit tvc.texas.gov.