Rep. Troy E. Nehls Sends Letter to FAA Administrator Urging Expedited Approval of SpaceX Project and Increased Flight Cadence

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) sent a letter to Michael Whitaker, the Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), urging him to expedite the FAA’s ongoing environmental review of SpaceX’s project, the Tiered Environmental Assessment for SpaceX Starship/Heavy Vehicle Increased Cadence at the Boca Chica Launch Site in Cameron County, Texas, and to expeditiously approve the project.

In July 2024, SpaceX announced that the company would be relocating its headquarters to Starbase, Texas from Hawthorne, California. SpaceX currently employs over 3,400 full-time employees and contractors in Texas and builds and launches Starship rockets from Starbase, Texas. Recently, SpaceX has faced lengthy delays from the FAA licensing process.

On July 25, 2024, Congressman Nehls cosigned a letter led by Congressman Pat Fallon of Texas, welcoming SpaceX and X to the state of Texas.

“Commercial companies like SpaceX are at the forefront of America’s capabilities in space, including in support of our national defense. To stay ahead of our rivals, especially China which conducted a record 67 launches to space in 2023 and plans to build a Moon base, we must take every step to enable our domestic space industry, consistent with longstanding federal policy,” Congressman Nehls stated in the letter.

“I am proud that Texas continues to represent the heart of America’s space enterprise. This activity from the Starbase commercial launch site will directly support the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Artemis Program to return American astronauts to the Moon and will contribute billions of dollars of new economic growth in Texas, without compromising the local environment as has been proven both at this site and at America’s other launch sites in Florida and California over many decades. The record is clear.”

Read Congressman Nehls’ letter to the FAA Administrator HERE or below:

Dear Administrator Whitaker,

I write to voice my strong support for SpaceX’s proposal to increase Starship flight cadence to as many as 25 launches and landings per year from Texas. This activity is vital to America’s human spaceflight programs, national security, and the economy of the state of Texas. I encourage you to expeditiously conclude your ongoing environmental review and approve this project (“Tiered Environmental Assessment for SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Vehicle Increased Cadence at the Boca Chica Launch Site in Cameron County, Texas”).

As a Member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I am focused on unleashing American private sector innovation and ensuring federal agencies, including Federal Aviation Administration, are taking steps to best position the United States for continued success. Commercial companies like SpaceX are at the forefront of America’s capabilities in space, including in support of our national defense. To stay ahead of our rivals, especially China which conducted a record 67 launches to space in 2023 and plans to build a Moon base, we must take every step to enable our domestic space industry, consistent with longstanding federal policy.

I am proud that Texas continues to represent the heart of America’s space enterprise. This activity from the Starbase commercial launch site will directly support the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Artemis Program to return American astronauts to the Moon and will contribute billions of dollars of new economic growth in Texas, without compromising the local environment as has been proven both at this site and at America’s other launch sites in Florida and California over many decades. The record is clear.

Thank you for your attention to this important issue, and I again urge your expedient approval of this effort.

Sincerely,