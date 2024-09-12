Pink Bows Foundation Announces 2nd Annual Scholarship Recipient with the Cy-Fair Educational Foundation

HOUSTON (September 11, 2024) – The Pink Bows Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that advocates for and promotes stronger safety protocols and provides safe spaces at large events, has announced that Cy-Fair ISD High School Senior Annie Li has been awarded the Pink Bows Foundation Madison Dubiski Scholarship for 2024.

Li received a $2,000 scholarship towards tuition for the 2024 fall college semester where she plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin.

“Madison’s legacy is her commitment to community service and making the world a better place by spreading kindness. Our aim in establishing the scholarship is to ensure that others follow in her footsteps and continue to ‘sprinkle kindness like confetti’ as Madison always said,” said Peter Remington, President of the Board of Directors for the Pink Bows Foundation.

The Cy-Fair Educational Foundation trustees form committees by high school campus and select the scholarship recipients based on economic, academic and leadership. The Pink Bows Foundation criteria for community service is then applied in the final selection of the candidate. Dr. Doug Killian, Superintendent of CFISD, recently presented the scholarship to Li.

Li has been active as the founder of the Society of Women Engineers, and in Cy-Fair Brigade Drill Team, Science National Honor Society, Key Club, National Honor Society, Math National Honor Society, English National Honor Society, and Best Buddies. She also has been active with the following community organizations: Memorial Hermann Junior Volunteer Program, Community of Faith, Living Legacy Center, Houston Food Bank, Champion Forest Baptist Church, and Kids’ Meals.

The scholarship was created in loving memory of Madison Dubiski, the organization’s namesake who is known for her loving and kind personality, as well as her dedication to community service. She had completed over 500 volunteer hours and worked with 25 nonprofits by the time she graduated high school. The foundation aims to continue Madison’s legacy of giving back.

About Pink Bows Foundation:

The Pink Bows Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit based in Houston, was founded May 1, 2022, and promotes stronger safety protocols to be consistently implemented at entertainment venues, while providing safe spaces and protecting attendees to prevent avoidable injuries or death.

The Foundation provided their signature Pink Bows Safe Space™ at several Houston events, including the Bayou City Art Festival and “Deck the Hall Ball” hosted by Audacy, 96.5 The Mix, and Sarah Pepper. The Safe Space can be found this Spring at the Bayou City Art Festival, Art Car Parade, Houston Pride Parade, and the Big As Texas Fest.

The Pink Bows Safe Space is designed for individuals who feel overwhelmed, anxious, or uneasy, and need a mental health break. The safe space offers a quiet and calming environment where attendees can remove themselves from the chaos and relax, take deep breaths, find a peaceful spot to sit, focus on an object, listen to soothing music, or speak to a Mental Health Counselor.

The Pink Bows Foundation is a tribute to the life of Madison Dubiski, who passed away at the age of 23 while attending the Travis Scott AstroWorld Music Festival. After Madison’s death, a local initiative called Pink Bows for Madison sparked an outpouring of love and support. The initiative quickly went viral and spread across the country and internationally, with thousands of pink bows being placed in her honor.

More information on the foundation at: https://www.pinkbowsfoundation.org/ and follow on Facebook and Instagram.