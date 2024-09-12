Go Back to School with Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council

Houston-area families and their girls can embrace the start of the school year by joining Girl Scouts

HOUSTON, Texas – As students across Greater Houston settle into their back-to-school routines, Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council (GSSJC) invites families and their daughters to learn about the many benefits of Girl Scouting, especially during this pivotal time of year. The beginning of the school year marks a fresh start and the chance to build confidence and resilience in academics and personal development.

Girl Scouts provides girls with opportunities to develop courage, confidence, and character in and outside of the classroom. It’s an experience that builds girls into leaders and changemakers through programs that focus on STEM, outdoor adventure, relationship building, and entrepreneurship.

“Girl Scouts offers a safe and supportive environment where girls can try new things, overcome challenges, and make lifelong friends,” said Mary Vitek, GSSJC’s CEO. “As we start a new school year, we encourage families to consider how Girl Scouting can enhance their girl’s educational journey and personal growth.”

Building Lifelong Skills and Friendships

Girl Scouts offers a blend of experiences that complement and enhance what girls learn in school. From coding and environmental stewardship to financial literacy and civic engagement, girls are equipped with the skills necessary to succeed in all areas of life.

Girls have opportunities to discover their strengths and connect with others. Whether earning badges, attending summer camp, or participating in community service projects, girls are positioned to achieve their goals.

Your Year of Discovery

When girls join a troop, they learn to use their voice, compromise, and work in a team. Troops uplift each girl while teaching them to use their individual strengths to achieve a common goal. This allows girls to grow alongside one another in a safe place.

Registration is open year-round for Girl Scouts, and girls from K-12 are welcome to join. Whether you’re interested in becoming a member, volunteering, or donating to support our programs, there are many ways to get involved.

For more information on how to join Girl Scouts or to attend an upcoming information session, please visit www.gssjc.org.

