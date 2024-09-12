Family Roots for Life Honors Mentor, Advocate for Child Welfare Professionals Day

(HOUSTON) September 11, 2024 – To raise awareness about transition-age youth and child welfare professionals who work to protect children and families, the nonprofit Family Roots for Life will honor former foster youth and advocate David G. Daniels with the Family Roots Advocacy in Action Award, and Roots and Wings S.A.F.E. Trained Mentor and area social worker, Shelly Stewart, LCPAA with the Child Welfare Professionals Appreciation Award on September 20 for Child Welfare Professionals Day.

“Bringing awareness to the challenges and successes of youth living in and aging out of the child welfare system through stories by people with lived experience is vital to impacting the ways systems, organizations, communities, and professionals care for youth and families involved in the foster care and juvenile justice systems,” said Atasha M. Kelley-Harris, M.Ed., CFLE, LCPAA, founding president and CEO of Family Roots for Life, Inc. “We are grateful for individuals like David and Shelly who advocate and work collaboratively with Family Roots and other social service organizations to reunite, reconnect, and restore the individuals we serve.”

Daniels and Stewart will receive recognition at Roots, Boots, and Bling!, the 2nd Annual Girlfriends Gathering for Family Roots for Life on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Heaven on Earth Event Venue (300 Douglas Street, Missouri City, TX 77489). For more information or to attend the recognition event, visit www.familyrootsforlife.org.

