Bipartisan Cruz, Cornyn, Kelly Bill to Expand Starr-Camargo Bridge Heads to President’s Desk

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, and Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) released the following statements after their bipartisan Starr-Camargo Bridge Expansion Act, which would give authority to increase the number of lanes for the bridge between Rio Grande City, Texas, and Mexico and facilitates hundreds of millions of dollars in cross-border trade, passed the U.S. House of Representatives and now heads to the President’s desk:

Sen. Cruz said, “I am proud to have partnered with Senator Cornyn on the Starr-Camargo and many other cross-border bridge projects—like the World Trade Bridge in Laredo—that are essential to interstate commerce. These bridges will not only improve trade between the U.S. and Mexico, but bring more jobs to Texas and promote a mutually beneficial relationship with our neighbor to the south.”

Sen. Cornyn said, “The Starr-Camargo Bridge has been invaluable to the economy of South Texas and the nation. This international bridge will help ease congestion and supply chain issues at this critical port of entry at no cost to taxpayers, and I urge the President to sign this legislation into law without delay.”

Sen. Kelly said, “Strengthening our infrastructure at key international crossings like the Starr-Camargo Bridge is essential for boosting our economy and ensuring the smooth flow of goods across our borders. Expansion will not only ease congestion and enhance trade, but also support American jobs and businesses—all without burdening taxpayers. I look forward to the President signing this bipartisan legislation into law.”

The bill passed the Senate on July 27, 2023. Similar legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas-28) and cosponsored by Reps. Michael McCaul (R-Texas-10), Joaquin Castro (D-Texas-20), and Michael Lawler (R-N.y.-17).

BACKGROUND:

The Starr-Camargo Bridge is an international bridge between Mexico and the United States and serves as an efficient route between the Rio Grande Valley and Mexican cities like Monterrey and Mexico City.

Last year, Sen. Cruz authored and passed into law a bipartisan provision in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024 to streamline the presidential permitting process for new and expanded bridges across the Rio Grande in Webb, Cameron, and Maverick Counties. The language required the State Department to submit for approval and White House to approve or deny the permits for these projects within 120 days. Sen. Cruz was joined by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), and Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas), Monica de la Cruz (R-Texas), Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), and Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) in fighting to pass that provision into law.