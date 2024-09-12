Annual Pecan Show seeks entries

Make plans to enter the Nov. 23 Fort Bend County Pecan Show hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Fort Bend County. Monday, Sept. 16, is the first day to enter the show. Entries can be brought from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to 1436 Band Road (Annex Building) in Rosenberg. The deadline to enter is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Pecans must be from the current year crop and have been grown by the entrant. View show rules at 2024 Pecan Show Rules (agrilife.org). Visit 2024 Entry Form (agrilife.org) for an entry form. For questions, contact Lorraine Niemeyer, administrative assistant – AgNR/Horticulture at lorraine.niemeyer@ag.tamu.edu or 281-633-7033. Results will be exhibited at the Pecan Harvest Festival of Richmond in historic downtown Richmond. Home | Pecan Harvest Festival