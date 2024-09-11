Understanding Your FEMA Determination Letter

If you have applied to FEMA for financial assistance, you can expect to receive a reply which explains your application status either by U.S. mail or email.

The letter you receive will explain the status of your application. It is important to review the letter carefully because it may require a reply.

You may be instructed to submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to process your application for assistance.

Examples of missing documentation may include:

Proof of insurance coverage.

Settlement of insurance claims or denial letter from insurance provider.

Proof of identity.

Proof of occupancy.

Proof of ownership.

Proof that the damaged property was the applicant’s primary residence at the time of the disaster.

If your application is approved, the letter will indicate the amount of any assistance FEMA will provide and, very importantly, will include guidance for the appropriate use of any disaster assistance funds received.

How to Appeal

If you disagree with the decision indicated, you may appeal.

The letter from FEMA will provide an optional appeal form for you. Your appeal must be submitted within 60 days of the date of your decision letter.

You can submit your appeal and supporting documentation in one of the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov , where you can create or update your account and upload documents.

, where you can create or update your account and upload documents. In-person at a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). To find one near you, go to fema.gov/drc . DRCs operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday, closed Sunday.

DRCs operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday, closed Sunday. By mail:

FEMA Individuals & Households Program

National Processing Service Center

P. O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

By fax

(800) 827-8112

Attention: FEMA – Individuals & Households Program

If You Have Questions

Please call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or you may visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in person to learn what further information to provide to FEMA.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube