Teach Plus Names 20 School Leaders to Inaugural 2024-25 Harmony School Leader Advisory Cabinet

Leaders will focus on improving Harmony systems to boost achievement and deepen student opportunities.

Houston, TX, September 11, 2024—Teach Plus, a national nonprofit that empowers teachers to lead student-centered improvements in educational policy and instructional practice, has selected 20 effective school leaders from seven school districts across Texas for its first Harmony School Leader Advisory Cabinet. The 2024-25 cabinet will work on such issues as leadership teams, leader resilience, school culture, and improved systems to ensure Harmony Public Schools (HPS) are effective and are focused on achievement and opportunities for students. The cabinet will present its solutions to policymakers at the end of the school year.

“Growing our next generation of Harmony leaders is critical to our long-term success as an organization and our students’ long-term success as learners. Strong leaders are able to create a clear vision and strategic direction for their campuses which allow student achievement to flourish. We are proud to partner with Teach Plus to empower our next generations of Harmony leaders,” said Harmony Public Schools CEO Fatih Ay.

“School leaders, in collaboration with teacher leaders in their buildings, play a crucial role in addressing the unique needs of their school communities and growing opportunities and outcomes for students. Through our partnership with Harmony Public Schools, we are empowering extraordinary school leaders to create the conditions for the teachers and students in the Harmony network to thrive,” said Teach Plus CEO Kira Orange Jones. “I couldn’t be more excited about the work and advocacy of The Teach Plus Harmony School Leader Advisory Cabinet and cannot wait to see what this group can accomplish on behalf of thousands of students across Texas.”

The members of the Harmony School Leader Advisory Cabinet represent all regions of HPS and include district coaches, deans, principals, and assistant area superintendents. The cabinet members’ years of service in the Harmony system range from two to 17 years. Each cabinet member was chosen based on their strong commitment to equity, their ability to articulate the needs of their school communities, and their pursuit of excellence and innovation in their leadership. Throughout the program, cabinet members will be trained in policy, advocacy, research, and communications, honing skills necessary to advocate for changes for HPS students and communities.

The 2024-25 Harmony School Leader Advisory Cabinet Members are:

Alan Chetin, Principal, Harmony School of Excellence – Laredo

Dr. Amy Chankin, Assistant Area Superintendent, Central Texas – Austin

Andrea Dilara Ozarowski, District Instructional Coach, Central Texas – Austin

Apolonia Dominguez, District Instructional Coach, West Texas – El Paso

Casaundra Johnson, Dean of Academics, Harmony School of Fine Arts and Technology – Houston

Emine Gurer Bahadir, Dean of Academics, Harmony School of Excellence Elementary – Houston

Hakan Simsek, Assistant Area Superintendent, West Texas – El Paso

Holly Crone, Dean of Academics, Harmony Science Academy – Garland

Dr. Jessica Johnson, Dean of Academics, Harmony School of Excellence – Houston

Kathia West, Dean of Student Culture, Harmony School of Excellence – El Paso

Kristina Schwind, Dean of Student Culture, Harmony Science Academy – Euless

LaTonya Burnett, Dean of Student Culture, Harmony School of Innovation – Houston

Mehmet Ozgun, Dean of College and Career, Harmony Science Academy – Houston

Dr. Michaelene Sepesy, Principal, Harmony School of Science Elementary – El Paso

Mucahit Turel, Assistant Area Superintendent, North Texas Secondary – Dallas

Paul Fields, Dean of Academics, Harmony School of Endeavor – Houston

Paula Romig, Dean of Academics, Harmony School of Innovation-Euless

Quiana Toliver, Dean of College and Career, Harmony School of Innovation – Katy

Sarah Lopez, Dean of Academics, Harmony Science Academy – Plano

Syed Hasan, Dean of College and Career, Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land

The Harmony School Leader Advisory Cabinet builds on the success of the Teacher Advisory Cabinet, which Teach Plus launched in collaboration with HPS in 2017 to focus on the twin priorities of teacher leadership and student achievement. Between the 2017-18 and 2023-24 school years, the Teacher Advisory Cabinet’s accomplishments included:

Additional training and support for campus and district leaders on distributed leadership

Compensation for teacher leaders who hold multiple leadership roles

Streamlining of the lesson planning and preparation process

Professional development agenda adjustments to include time for teacher preparation and practice

Improved implementation plans for student and staff emotional well-being

Additional training and resources to support instructional improvement plans

HPS is a system of Texas public charter schools that provides science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education for more than 45,000 students. Teach Plus is entering into its seventh year of partnering with Harmony, working alongside its executive leadership team to develop systems of feedback that elevate teacher voice and support principals so that distributed leadership can thrive

