Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Houston Announces 15th Annual Run for the House Race Supporting Families Battling Serious Illness

Lace-up your sneakers and join us on Dec. 7th to help make a difference

HOUSTON (Sept. 9, 2024) – In honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Greater Houston, a non-profit organization providing a home away from home for families whose children are being treated for serious illness or injuries, proudly announces the 15th Annual Trafigura Run for the House. Taking place on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at Sam Houston Park, this USATF-certified 10K and 5K run/walk/wheel event invites the Houston community to come together in support of children being treated at Texas Medical Center (TMC) institutions and throughout the local community. This support is particularly vital for families dealing with childhood cancer, as approximately 35% of the families staying at RMHC Greater Houston are coping with a cancer diagnosis.

“We are excited to bring the community together for the 15th Annual Trafigura Run for the House,” said Cristina Vetrano, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Houston “This event is more than just a run; it’s a powerful way to unite in support of families navigating challenging times. Every step taken and every dollar raised helps us continue to provide essential care and comfort to those who need it most.”

At the heart of RMHC Greater Houston’s mission is a commitment to providing families with a safe, supportive environment during some of the most difficult times in their lives. In 2023 alone, RMHC Greater Houston served over 33,500 families, offering more than 31,000 overnight stays at the Holcombe House and other facilities. The JoyFULL Eats Program, another cornerstone of RMHC’s offerings, delivered over 59,800 hot meals and more than 258,500 individually wrapped snacks to families, ensuring they have nourishing food during their challenging times.

Beyond housing, the organization is an important resource within hospitals, offering comfort through family lounges that serve families of hospitalized children. RMHC Greater Houston offers a holistic support system that not only meets the physical needs of families but also addresses their emotional well-being, education, housing, vital support services. By bridging these gaps, RMHC Greater Houston empowers families with hope, courage, and a sense of stability when they need it most.

“RMHC was a beacon of hope for our family during the hardest times,” said Christian Diaz, Trafigura Houston Charity Staff and Board Member at Ronald McDonald House. “We are incredibly grateful for the comfort and care they provided. Participating in the Run for the House is our way of giving back and helping families who are going through similar struggles.”

The 15th Annual Trafigura Run for the House aims to raise funds to help continue this crucial work. Participants can enjoy a scenic route through Sam Houston Park and can choose between the 10K, 5K, run or the more leisurely walk. The event is open to everyone, from competitive runners to casual walkers, families with children, strollers, wheelchairs, and even pups on leashes. With 100% of proceeds benefiting RMHC Greater Houston, this event is a meaningful way for the community to give back.

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Houston’s mission and services and to register for the 15th Annual Trafigura Run for the House, please visit www.rmhchouston.org/event/run-for-the-house.