Celebrate Constitution Day with TSLAC

Austin, TX – Celebrate Constitution Day with the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC)! Visit the lobby of TSLAC’s headquarters in the Capitol Complex on Tuesday, Sept. 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and pick up a free, pocket-sized version of the U.S. Constitution. The Lorenzo de Zavala State Archives and Library Building houses important state government records and also provides access to federal government publications.

Constitution Day offers an opportunity to appreciate democracy and the relevance of an informed citizenry. The commemorative date recognizes the historic occasion when, on Sept. 17, 1787, delegates from the existing twelve states signed the U.S. Constitution, the founding document of U.S. governance. The ceremony took place at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, PA. The pocket-sized version contains the full text of the document—so pick one up while supplies last!

TSLAC is your source for vital information produced by the state and federal government. The state agency’s mission is to ensure citizens have free access to materials that support civic education.

Through the Federal Depository Library Program (FDLP), TSLAC patrons may access federal government publications produced by the U.S. Government Printing Office (GPO) along with a wealth of other materials. Visit the Reference Reading Room from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at www.tsl.texas.gov/reference, to learn more about these and other collections.

Teach students or learn more about the U.S. Constitution through trivia with resources from the FDLP: https://fdlp.gov/constitution-day-trivia.

