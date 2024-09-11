A Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County will close tomorrow September 12

AUSTIN – A Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County will close permanently tomorrow, Thursday Sep. 12 at 4 p.m.

Center location:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Road

Houston, TX 77091

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday, closed Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26–June 5 storms and flooding. To find a center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube .