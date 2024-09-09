THRAB Offers Free Registration for Society of American Archivists Grant Writing Workshop in November

Austin, TX – Celebrate Texas Archives Month by applying for free registration to the Society of American Archivists (SAA) workshop, Grant Proposal Writing. The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) will host the in-person workshop at its headquarters in Austin on Nov. 8. With support from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC), the Texas Historical Records Advisory Board (THRAB) will provide free registration for the on-site course. Apply by Oct. 7 to be considered for this opportunity.

Grant Proposal Writing covers information on various types of funding available, the elements necessary for typical proposals and grant project planning. The workshop will take place on Friday, Nov. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the recipients of THRAB’s professional development initiative. This is not an open workshop.

Archivists, librarians and others working to preserve the historical record in Texas who need training on grant writing should apply for free registration to this course. No other costs related to participating in this on-site workshop will be included with the free registration. THRAB may limit participants to one person per institution to allocate space equitably. For more information and to apply, visit: https://bit.ly/THRABgrantwriting24. The application deadline is Oct. 7, and recipients will be notified by Oct. 11.

About the Texas Historical Records Advisory Board (THRAB): THRAB serves as an advisory body for historical records planning and supports efforts to preserve and provide access to archival collections throughout the state. Funding for THRAB is provided by the National Historical Publications Records Commission (NHPRC), the grant-making arm of the National Archives and Records Administration. The state archivist is appointed by the governor to preside over the nine-member board.