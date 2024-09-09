Second annual Strawberry Jamboree set for Sept. 21 in Lake Jackson

Event will showcase best practices for growing strawberries in the region

by Tim Schnettler

The second annual Strawberry Jamboree will take place in Lake Jackson on Sept. 21 and will feature speakers and exhibitors as well as an opportunity to purchase strawberry plants. (Sam Craft/Texas A&M AgriLife)

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Brazoria County is hosting its second annual Strawberry Jamboree on Sept. 21 in Lake Jackson.

The jamboree will take place at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center, 91 Lake Road, from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is free, but registration is required and can be done online by visiting https://tx.ag/StrawberryJamboree.

About the jamboree

October is the best time for planting strawberries for harvesting in April and May, and attendees will learn best practices for growing strawberries. The event will feature speakers and exhibitors, and those who attend will have the opportunity to purchase strawberry plants.

Topics and presenters include:

Strawberry preservation, Shana Kutac, AgriLife Extension agent for family and community health, Brazoria County.

Question and answer session, Destin Noak, the Texas Garden Guy.

Strawberry research results, Russ Wallace, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension specialist and professor, Department of Horticultural Sciences, Lubbock.

For more information, contact Kimberly Mayer by email at kimberly.mayer@ag.tamu.edu.