Referral Window Open for Kindergarten Students for GT Screening

KATY, TX [September 6, 2024] – Parents of kindergarten students interested in having them screened for the District’s Challenge (Gifted and Talented, GT) program have until September 19 to complete the referral. The referral checklist may be accessed on My Katy.

Katy ISD uses the Challenge program for elementary GT services. Kindergarten students receive 60 minutes per week of targeted instruction aimed at building students’ creativity and productive thinking skills.

“Katy ISD is a community of learners, and our GT program offers the necessary support for our students who require tailored instruction,” said Danielle Sanchez, Director of Gifted & Talented and Advanced Academics in Katy ISD. “By referring kindergarten students for screening, parents can ensure that their students receive this support early in their education.”

To be identified for GT services, multiple indicators are collected, including information from parents and teachers, and standardized test scores. Students will be screened from October through February, and services will begin in March 2025 for identified students.

Parents can contact their student’s counselor if they have any questions.

Visit Katy ISD’s Elementary Screening Process FAQs for more information.