Public Safety Commission Forms Selection Committee, Begins Process to Name New DPS Director

AUSTIN – Today, the Public Safety Commission (PSC) formally created a selection committee to assist in the process of naming a new Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director. Members of the PSC, including Chairman Steven P. Mach, Nelda L. Blair, Dan Hord III, Larry Long and Steve Stodghill all took part in the meeting, which took place at DPS Headquarters in Austin.

“Selecting the right leader for an agency like the Texas Department of Public Safety is no small task,” said PSC Chairman Mach. “It’s vital we evaluate each and every candidate that expresses serious interest and that we select the person who will take DPS into the future in order to meet the ever-changing needs of Texans and the challenges of public safety. The process began today with careful deliberation as we affirmed the minimum qualifications for this crucial position.”

Chairman Mach and Commissioner Blair will serve on the two-person selection committee – which will first accept expressions of interest through Oct. 4, 2024, then review the list of potential candidates, evaluate applications and present select finalists to the whole Commission for final interviews. The Commission intends to complete the selection process before the end of the year.

Additional information about requirements and the process can be found on the PSC website. Candidates and other interested parties are asked not to contact PSC members directly.

Current DPS Director Steven C. McCraw announced his plans to retire back on Aug. 23, after 15 years leading the department. He will continue to serve as Director until his successor is named.