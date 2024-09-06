Visual Artworks Inspired by Houston Grand Opera’s 2024-25 Season to Be Exhibited at Harrisburg Art Museum

Three Houston artists create murals in East End art space; also on view, works by students from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

What: A selection of artworks inspired by Houston Grand Opera’s new season will be on exhibit at the Harrisburg Art Museum from October 5, 2024 through May 31, 2025. Houstonians are invited to join the HGO team at the museum’s outdoor gallery space to view the works on October 5, 2025.

Three of the pieces will be contributed by local artists Jaysun Ramon (“Black Cassidy”), Daniel Anguilu, and Sophia Porecca. All were candidates for the opportunity to showcase a large-scale art piece on stage at the Wortham Theater Center’s Brown Theater as part of the set for Verdi’s Il trovatore, which opens the company’s new season on October 18, 2024. Pasadena, Texas native Floyd Mendoza, III was selected to contribute to the opera’s set, while Ramon, Anguilu, and Porecca were also recognized for their artistry and invited to contribute to the community exhibition. HGO engaged Houston gallerist Janice Bond, chief curator and art advisor for Bond Creative Advisors, as creative consultant for this initiative.

Displayed alongside the professional pieces will be six additional large-scale artworks created by students from the Houston Texans Teen Club at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston during a summer residency with HGO. Over the course of a week, groups of students and artist/educator Angel Quesada collaborated on pieces inspired by several of the grand operas HGO will present during its 2024-25 season.

Concurrent to the October 5 art installation at the HAM, the museum will be holding its monthly art market; more information is available at Facebook.com/TheHAMHouston. Members of HGO’s Community & Learning team will be on-site to greet guests.

Who: Jaysun Ramon (“Black Cassidy”), Daniel Anguilu, and Sophia Porecca; members of the Houston Grand Opera Community & Learning team

When: Saturday, October 5, 2024, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Harrisburg Art Museum, 4200 Harrisburg Blvd.

Tariff: Free.

Photos: Link to photos of the Harrisburg Art Museum and HAM art market can be found here. Photos are courtesy of the Harrisburg Art Museum unless otherwise indicated.