THIS OCTOBER, HEED THE CALL OF THE COSMIC HOWL: SPOOKY SPECTACLES ACROSS ALL MEOW WOLF LOCATIONS LINK TO IMAGES

Grapevine, TX (September 5, 2024) —This October, Meow Wolf invites lovers of spooky season to experience The Cosmic Howl, celebration of fall that is coming back for its second year. Across all Meow Wolf locations, the veil on the portals will be at its thinnest, inviting visitors to an immersive experience enhanced by the spirit with events of the Autumnal and Halloween variety. (Cue evil laughter!)

Starting October 11, Meow Wolf Grapevine will be infused with the eerie energy of the season, offering guests a unique chance to explore The Real Unreal in its most paranormal form. On select days, the exhibition will come alive with “Howl States”—moments when the art installation itself takes on a life of its own, surprising visitors with dynamic takeovers and unexpected twists. This will include special

in-exhibition missions to complete for never-before-seen activities and activations within The Real Unreal. From roaming performers to exclusive merchandise and family-friendly activities, Meow Wolf’s Cosmic Howl has something for every adventurer, whether they’re here for the thrills or the chills.

“We’ve seen so much excitement around this event from the North Texas community,” said Meow Wolf Grapevine General Manager Kelly Schwartz, “and we’re sure that this year’s Cosmic Howl will be even more unforgettable. There’s no better way to get into the spirit of Halloween than by exploring the unknown, and no better place to do that than through The Real Unreal.”

Throughout October, Meow Wolf Grapevine will offer a carefully curated lineup of Cosmic Howl events and special spooktacular editions of classic Meow Wolf events that cater to all ages including:

Pumpkin Painting Workshops (October 11, 18, 25): Get creative with spooky-themed pumpkin painting sessions, perfect for families and art enthusiasts alike (Paid event).

(October 12, 19, 26, 6:30 p.m.): Immerse yourself in eerie performances featuring strange creatures that bring the Halloween spirit to life.

(October 13, 20, 27): Join us for a family-friendly art jam session with a twist with hands-on activities for children throughout the exhibition.

(Tuesdays, October 15, 29, 5 p.m.–9 p.m.): Unwind with friends over themed games that challenge your wits and bring out the festive spirit.

(Thursdays, October 17, 24, 31, 6 p.m.–10 p.m.): Dive into the darker side of Meow Wolf with late-night events featuring live music, immersive experiences, and in-exhibit bars for guests 21+.

(Thursdays, October 17, 24, 31, 6 p.m.–10 p.m.): Dive into the darker side of Meow Wolf with late-night events featuring live music, immersive experiences, and in-exhibit bars for guests 21+. Cosmic Howl Party (Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m.–10 p.m.): Cap off the month with the ultimate Halloween celebration during our Adulti-Verse Halloween Edition, a night of spooky surprises and eerie entertainment.