Sen. Cruz Releases Statement on Nicaragua’s Release of 135 Political Prisoners Including 13 Members of Texas-Based Mountain Gateway

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after the United States secured the freedom of 135 political prisoners on humanitarian grounds, including 13 individuals affiliated with Texas-based religious organization Mountain Gateway. These political prisoners were being wrongly detained by Nicaraguan authorities.

In a statement, Sen. Cruz said, “Today, we celebrate a significant victory for freedom as over one hundred political prisoners have been released from the oppressive control of Nicaragua’s Ortega-Murillo regime. I am particularly grateful for the release of members from Texas’s Mountain Gateway community, who were unjustly targeted and detained for peacefully exercising their fundamental rights. As we welcome these Americans back home, our nation’s joint efforts with Guatemala will ensure that the freed political prisoners in Nicaragua receive the support of a just democratic society to rebuild their lives. I stand in unwavering solidarity with the Nicaraguan people, who deserve to have their voices heard and respected in peace.”