October 1 – 31, online

The online People’s Ecochallenge offers you the opportunity to care for the earth by taking on a challenge(s) in: community, energy, food, health, nature, simplicity, transportation, waste, and water. You can learn about these topics, take action in your personal life, advocate or create a new environmental justice/stewardship habit over the course of the month of the challenge. Make a difference by joining one of the two teams listed below for the People’s EcoChallenge (or create your own team, or join as an individual)! You select the challenges you’d like to accomplish during the month of July and when/how you do them. For more information, see this link: https://peoples.ecochallenge.org/ . For more information on the teams below, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.

Lutherans Restoring Creation – Gulf Coast Team: https://peoples.ecochallenge.org/participants/join?referral_code=3f0b75cc-e1c6-44dd-9f08-df3b3c462443&team_id=lutherans-restoring-creation-gulf-coast

Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston Team: https://peoples.ecochallenge.org/participants/join?referral_code=9879c75e-71e6-4c1b-9ab0-ba51109a50c4&team_id=interfaith-environmental-network-of-houston