Katy ISD Partners in Education Hosts KEYS Mentor Program Kickoff

Friday, September 13, 2024

All Current and Prospective mentors welcome

Annual event honors district mentors

(Katy, Texas) – The Katy ISD mentor program, KEYS – Keep Encouraging Youth toward Success – will kick off the 2024-2025 school year Friday, September 13, from 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. in the Leonard E. Merrell Center. This year’s event theme is “Your Mentor Story Starts Here.” Honored guests include the district’s KEYS mentors who dedicate one hour per week to spark hope and transform lives one student at a time.

Doors open and check in begins at 7:30am. The event will feature amazing student entertainment by the Morton Ranch High School Mariachi group as well as rotating breakout sessions that offer both new and experienced mentors a valuable opportunity for conversations with district experts.

The community is welcome to attend and join the KEYS mentor family for a morning of networking and encouragement. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/KeysRSVP by September 11th or by visiting the Partners in Education webpage under the “Partners in Education” tab at www.katyisd.org. For more information about this event or the KEYS Mentoring program please contact cydneyjwright@katyisd.org.

The KEYS Mentoring program, offered by Katy ISD Partners in Education, pairs a caring adult with a student for one hour each week during the school year. Through this supportive relationship, the mentor helps the student build trust, confidence, and more.

KEYS Mentors

Building relationships and sparking hope, one student at a time!

LINKS:

KEYS Kickoff website: KEYS KICK OFF

KEYS Kickoff RSVP link: https://tinyurl.com/KeysRSVP

KEYS Kickoff 2024 QR Code:

Apply to be a KEYS Mentor: www.tinyurl.com/keysapp