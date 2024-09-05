Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2024 is Restoration, Renewal & Regeneration.

William B. Perkison MD, MPH, Assistant Professor, Univ. of Texas Health Science Center

Workers and Heat Stress – An increasingly dangerous problem

Sunday, October 27, 6 p.m. central, online

Working in increasingly hot conditions is increasing hazards for workers. In fact, it is anticipated that the Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA) will change regulatory policy to address this situation. Join Dr. Brett Perkison MD, MPH, who is board certified in both Family Medicine and Occupational and Environmental Medicine and is an Assistant Professor at the University of Texas School Public Health, to learn about the physiologic hazards of working in hot environments and how they differ from non work-related heat stress. He’ll also cover the latest data on heat stress injury, illnesses, and fatalities, and the upcoming OSHA-proposed regulation to reduce heat related hazards. Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/workers-and-heat-stress-an-increasingly-dangerous-problem-tickets-1008716868307. This program will be recorded and the recording distributed to all registrants. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.