Statement from Commissioner Andy Meyers on the indictments of Taral Patel

“I will not tolerate racism, and I fight it whenever I encounter it. That is why I requested an investigation into the racist attacks on my opponent. Once these attacks became public, I became very concerned about the fear and negative impacts they were having on our diverse community because my focus is on uniting communities, not dividing them. I was also concerned about the negative impacts the racist attacks were having on the reputation of Fort Bend County, as I am always focused on ensuring Fort Bend is safe, family-friendly, and business-friendly. I was stunned when investigators with the District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers concluded that Taral Patel was personally responsible for fabricating these racist statements and directing them at himself and the community.”