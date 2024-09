A Monarch butterfly visits the current garden

Sunday, October 6, 12:15 p.m.

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church

2353 Rice Blvd., Houston, TX 77005

Love to garden and love butterflies? Please join us to more than double our native plant pollinator garden at Christ the King Lutheran Church in the Rice Village. We could use your help! Please bring your own gardening gloves & tools, we’ll supply the plants. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com if you’d like to join us.