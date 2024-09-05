Early Prostate Cancer Detection Saves Lives September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

HOUSTON – This month, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is raising awareness about prostate cancer, one of the most common types of cancer among men in the United States. Prostate cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among U.S. men, with approximately one in eight men diagnosed during their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

HCPH is committed to joining the nationwide effort to combat prostate cancer during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month by encouraging men to be proactive about their prostate health. Regular screenings, such as prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests, can help detect prostate cancer early when treatment is most effective. The CDC recommends that men, especially those at higher risk, discuss screening options with their healthcare provider.

“Prostate cancer is a serious disease, but it is often treatable when detected early,” said Dr. Ericka Brown, Local Health Authority for Harris County Public Health. “I urge men in our community to prioritize their health by discussing prostate cancer screening with their healthcare providers. Early detection can make a significant difference in outcomes, and by taking proactive steps, we can save lives.”

Understanding Prostate Cancer

The prostate is a small, walnut-shaped gland located below the bladder and in front of the rectum in men. It plays a vital role in male reproductive health by producing fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. Prostate cancer occurs when cells in the prostate gland grow uncontrollably, forming tumors.

While the exact cause of prostate cancer is unknown, certain risk factors can increase the likelihood of developing the disease, including age, family history, race, and specific genetic mutations. Black men and men with a family history of prostate cancer face a higher risk of developing the disease.

Prostate cancer often develops slowly and may not show symptoms in its early stages. However, as the cancer grows, it can cause a variety of symptoms. Common signs of prostate cancer include:

Difficulty urinating or a weak urine stream

Frequent urination, especially at night

Pain or discomfort in the pelvic area

Blood in the urine or semen

Erectile dysfunction

It’s important to note that these symptoms can also be related to other conditions, so it’s crucial to talk to a healthcare provider for proper diagnosis and evaluation.

Screening for Prostate Cancer

Recommendations for prostate cancer screening include:

Men aged 55 to 69 should have a discussion with their doctor about the benefits and risks of screening based on their personal health history.

Men at higher risk, including Black men and men with a family history of prostate cancer, should consider starting discussions about screening at an earlier age, such as in their 40s.

Regular health check-ups and being informed about the early signs and symptoms of prostate cancer are essential for early detection and treatment.

For more information, visit the CDC’s Prostate Cancer page.