DISCOVERY GREEN® SELECTS FELLOWS FOR INAUGURAL ART LAB PROGRAM 

HOUSTON – September 4, 2024 – Discovery Green Conservancy is proud to announce that it has selected two Houston-area artists – Karen Navarro and Gerardo Rosales – as the inaugural fellows of Art Lab. The groundbreaking mentorship program is designed to support underrepresented local artists with the skills and resources necessary to expand their practices into large-scale, interactive sculptural outdoor public works.

Funded by an anonymous national foundation, Art Lab will provide Navarro and Rosales an apprenticeship, practicum and honorarium of $4,500 to work with a team of mentors including internationally renowned, Brooklyn-based artist/engineer Jen Lewin. Discovery Green has commissioned Lewin – who is the first female lead artist for Burning Man this year – for the park’s winter 2024-2025 site-specific art installation, debuting in mid-November.

Joining Lewin are fellow Art Lab mentors Weingarten Art Group, co-curators and co-administrators for Discovery Green’s Art Lab, and Metalab, a Houston-based architecture and design firm. Together, they will provide Houston artists invaluable insights on the design, build and installation of a large-scale public art project.

“Over 60 budding Houston-area creatives submitted applications to be a part of Art Lab, a testament to the demand for equitable opportunities for local artists in the public art realm,” said Kathryn Lott, President of Discovery Green Conservancy. “Jen Lewin is among the most accomplished light-based, public installation artists in the nation, and we are thrilled that Karen and Gerardo will have the opportunity to learn under the tutelage of Jen and fellow Art Lab mentors, Weingarten Art Group and Metalab.”

Navarro is a Houston-based artist who uses photography, collage and sculpture to investigate the intersections of identity, representation, race and belonging in the context of her migrant experience, her Indigenous identity and the history of colonization and its influence. Originally from Argentina, Navarro’s work has been shown around the world. In recent years, she’s transformed her two-dimensional photography work into three-dimensional sculptures. With Art Lab she seeks to make the next jump with her work into public, 3-D work that can withstand the elements and interact with visitors.

Venezuelan-born Rosales is a multidisciplinary Houston-based artist and educator of 23 years whose portfolio navigates the intersections of queerness, migration and cultural heritage, inspired by his personal experiences. Originally from Venezuela, Rosales plans to learn from the Art Lab mentors new technologies and processes that will enhance his artistic vision with richer, more immersive experiences for viewers.

“Art Lab is a gateway for artists to take their practice to the next level – providing hands-on mentorship in planning, designing, and project managing an outdoor commission,” said Lea Weingarten, principal for Weingarten Art Group. “Our goal is to give the artists a springboard to go on to significant new projects by pushing themselves in terms of concept, materials and scale. Karen and Gerardo each embody the spirit of Art Lab and we’re excited to partner with Discovery Green and the incoming fellows as we embark on the inaugural year of the program.”

Throughout its 16-year history, Discovery Green has earned a reputation as a pioneer in the presentation of immersive, interactive and light-based art installations. Most recently, Discovery Green announced the arrival of The TUNNEL by Big Art, a large-scale, interactive art installation that takes visitors through a cosmic adventure. Paul Magnuson of BIG ART will give a talk during the opening of The Tunnel on Thursday, September 5 from 6 – 8 p.m. It will be on view through October 6.

Following the unveiling of the winter art installation, Navarro and Rosales will be invited to submit proposals for a potential 2025 temporary pop-up art installation at Discovery Green realized with the support of a team of program mentors if the proposal moves to contract. The Art Lab program runs through January 2025.

Interviews available upon request. Photos available here.