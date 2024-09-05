Carriage Inn to Host “Coping with Loss” Support Group

Carriage Inn senior living community will host a “Coping with Loss” support group for those experiencing grief from the loss of a family member or friend. The small group gathering will be held at the community’s Katy location at 1400 Katy-Flewellen Road and will provide support and encouragement in a safe and welcoming space where participants can talk, share, and listen together.

“We are so grateful to Schmidt Funeral Home for partnering with us on this important initiative,” said Rebecca Borrello, Director of Sales and Marketing at Carriage Inn. “We look forward to being a resource to individuals and families at Carriage Inn and in the local Katy community.”

Tonya Whaley, of Schmidt Funeral Home, has been a grief counselor and facilitator for six years after losing her husband, parents, and two brothers. She will be facilitating the group with support from Carriage Inn staff.

“I’m looking forward to meeting you in your stage of grief,” said Whaley. “Together we will navigate with patience and understanding to acceptance of your loss, be it a loved one or a lifestyle.”

Members of the local community who are coping with loss are invited to join Carriage Inn residents at the group’s first meeting on September 26 at 6:00 p.m. The group will also be open to those who are coping with a loved one’s diagnosis of dementia. Those interested in attending or learning more about the support group or Carriage Inn can RSVP to Debra Edwards at debra.edwards@cardinalbay.org or 281-392-2800. Light refreshments will be provided.

Schmidt Funeral Home has had the honor and privilege of helping families in Katy, West Houston, and the surrounding area remember their loved ones in meaningful ways by offering personalized funerals and memorial services for all faiths, as well as cremation, burial, and advanced planning. For more information, call 281-391-2424 or visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.net.

Carriage Inn Katy offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care options for older adults to live life to the fullest in a manner that best suits their interests and desires. The community is located at 1400 Katy-Flewellen Road, Katy, TX. For more information about senior living options and life at Carriage Inn Katy, visit us at www.cardinalbay.org or contact Tony Rivas at 281-392-2800 or trivas@cardinalbay.org. Locally owned, Carriage Inn is a Cardinal Bay community managed by The Long Hill Company, a subsidiary of United Methodist Homes, a non-profit senior living provider organization with a 150-year history of caring.