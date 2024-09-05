2024 Built Ford Tough Player of the Week One Winners:

Class 6A: Andrew Marsh, Senior, WR, Jordan High School

Mascot: Warriors

Opponent: Cypress Creek High School

Andrew has been a part of Jordan football from the school’s inaugural season as an independent program in 2021. He has advanced along with the Warriors’ fortunes, which included a 7-4 finish in 2023 and hopes for another playoff run in 2024. Andrew committed in August to Michigan as one of the state’s top-ranked wide receivers, and he lived up to the hype with four catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns and a 90-yard kickoff return in Jordan’s 66-20 season opening win against Houston Cypress Creek.

“He’s a complete wide receiver. He blocks well, runs well, returns kicks … he’s the complete package. He has also lifted his teammates along with him, and now he has his sights set on a successful senior season before joining the Wolverines.

JORDAN HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH MIKE RABE

Class 5A: Jonah Williams, Senior, Athlete, Ball High School

Mascot: Golden Tornadoes

Opponent: Manvel High School

Senior athlete Jonah Williams from Ball High School in Galveston put on a show Friday night, dominating in all phases of the game to lead the Golden Tornadoes to a 54-26 victory over Manvel. Williams was everywhere on the field, recording 6 tackles, 2 pass breakups, a blocked field goal, and showcasing his offensive versatility with 2 receptions for 49 yards and 2 touchdowns, as well as 5 rushes for 65 yards and 2 more scores. He also electrified the crowd with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Williams, who excels in multiple sports, plays safety, linebacker, wide receiver, quarterback, and kick returner in football, is a key player in basketball, track, and baseball, and was named District MVP in 2023. The Texas commit is poised for a standout season as he continues to make his mark on the field and beyond.

“Jonah has a huge football IQ. Great speed and athleticism. Even better kid. He is a model student and citizen in the community. He has good grades and sets a good example in our school.”

BALL HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH SHELDON BENNIGHT

Class 4A: Xylan Williams, Senior, WR, Bay City High School

Mascot: Blackcats

Opponent: Sweeny High School

Bay City’s Xylan Williams didn’t ease into his senior season. In the Blackcats’ 62-34 win over Sweeny, Williams made his presence known in a number of ways. Williams threw a 52-yard touchdown pass, caught three passes for 33 yards, had one carry for 17 yards, returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown, and had two punt returns for 82 yards and a touchdown for a total of 217 all-purpose yards. “That’s one to open the gates for your senior year in all phases of the game,” said Bay City head coach Robert Jones about Williams, who has a 3.5 GPA and is a member of the student council.

“He caught one, he threw one, returned a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown. What else could you ask for in a game like that from a kid like that. I expect nothing less with him having a big senior season after the season he had during his junior year.”

BAY CITY HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH ROBERT JONES

Class 3A: Tayvion Hunter, Senior, DE, Woodville High School

Mascot: Eagles

Opponent: Orangefield High School

Senior Defensive End Tayvion Hunter played a pivotal role in the Woodville Eagles’ hard-fought 27-7 victory over the Orangefield Bobcats to start their season. Hunter was relentless on defense, smothering the Bobcats with an incredible performance that included 14 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, an interception, 2 forced fumbles, and a 93-yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. As a 2023 First Team All-Defense selection, Hunter is a crucial part of the Eagles’ veteran defense, setting the tone for what promises to be a strong 2024-25 season.

“Hunter is a good kid and an absolute menace on the field.”

WOODVILLE HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH TY ROBINSON

Class 2A: Christian Villareal, Junior, RB/LB, Ozona High School

Mascot: Lions

Opponent: McCamey High School

Junior two-way player Christian Villareal made a commanding impact in the Ozona Lions’ season opener, leading them to a dominant 60-0 shutout over the McCamey Badgers. Villareal, who was voted as the preseason Running Back of the Year in West Texas by the San Angelo Standard-Times, lived up to the hype with a performance that seemed straight out of a video game. He carried the ball 20 times, racking up an astounding 361 yards and scoring 6 touchdowns. The Lions set the tone for their season with this statement victory, powered by Villareal’s extraordinary play.

“Christian is a tough physical runner who was able to break some big runs after a lot of contact Friday night, he’s not going down easy. The best part is he is very quick to recognize how well his offensive line blocked for him.”

OZONA HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH JARRYD TAYLOR

Private School: Gilbert Alvarado Jr., Senior, QB, Holy Cross of San Antonio High School

Mascot: Knights

Opponent: Antonian College Preparatory High School

One of the most experienced quarterbacks in the San Antonio area, Gilbert or ‘Gibby’ as he is known was outstanding in the Knights’ 51-21 rout of San Antonio Antonian in their season opener. A four-year starter, Alvarado rolled up 339 yards of total offense and accounted for four touchdowns. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 59 yards and one TD on eight carries. Alvarado, who scored on a 1-yard run, had scoring strikes of 25, 84 and 17 yards. He also passed for a two-point conversion.

An honor-roll student, Alvarado is a member of the National Honor Society. He is also on the Holy Cross track and field team.

“There are a lot of things about Gibby that stand out. My favorite thing about Gibby is that he’s the most level-headed, even-keeled kid I’ve ever been around. I’m talking about when the going gets tough and the heat is on, Gibby is calm, cool and collected. He learns from his mistakes. He’s always working to get better. He knows when to throw a bullet versus when to just put some touch on the ball.”

HOLY CROSS HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH MIKE HARRISON

During each week of the 2024 regular season, fans, coaches, and media are asked to nominate players at FordPlayeroftheWeek.com, as well as catch up with winners, view video clips of players in action and get the latest program details.

Additionally, fans are encouraged to catch all the action on Bally Sports Southwest. The network is teaming with Ford and Texas Ford dealers to keep honor award winners through its weekly television show. Each week, television crews will travel to communities across Texas, spotlighting players who excel on the field, in the classroom and in their communities.

How the program works

The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program recognizes one high school student-athlete in six of the state’s athletic classifications each week of the regular season.

Nominees must excel in three categories:

Individual performance on the field, including significant statistics from that week’s game

Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities

Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship

At the end of the regular season, Ford and its advisory board will select one student-athlete from the 11 weekly winners to be the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year in each classification. Following the championship games, honorees will be recognized at a banquet next year.

